FOREX-Euro up for 2nd day as German data trims rate cut prospects
May 8, 2013

FOREX-Euro up for 2nd day as German data trims rate cut prospects

* Positive risk environment also helps lift euro
    * Australian dollar up on China data, NZ dollar slides
    * Norway's central bank keeps rates steady

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - The euro advanced against the
dollar for a second straight session on Wednesday as an
unexpected rise in German industrial output pared back prospects
of a near-term interest rate cut in the euro zone.
    Wednesday's data followed another upbeat German industrial
orders report, helping euro sentiment overall, while falling
borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone countries have also
bolstered Europe's common currency of late. 
    Further easing from the European Central Bank was still a
possibility, however, particularly in the wake of ECB President
Mario Draghi's statements on Monday about how a rate cut was
still an option if economic data weakens significantly.
    But for now, BNP Paribas currency strategist Vassili
Serebriakov said investors are focused on financial markets,
with euro zone peripheral bond yields falling and equities
rising.
    "Certainly, the German industrial output data helped. But we
also have this positive risk environment in the euro zone and
that has supported the euro as well," Serebriakov said in New
York. 
    The euro rose as high as $1.3174 after data showing
German industrial output rose 1.2 percent during March, against
forecasts for a 0.1 percent fall..
    Traders reported stop-loss euro buy orders at $1.3150, which
pushed the euro through resistance at $1.3156, the 100-day
moving average, on its way to the $1.3243 May peak. 
    One-month implied volatilities in euro/dollar 
remain near their lowest since January, suggesting investors are
reluctant to bet on sharp euro falls.   
    Some analysts, though, were wary about how much the euro
could rise, given that other recent data from Europe's largest
economy has been much gloomier.
    The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was up 0.1 percent at
US$1.0190, gaining after upbeat Chinese trade data due
to the two countries' strong trade links. 
    The Aussie hit a two-month low of US$1.0155 after the
central bank (RBA) cut interest rates on Tuesday and warned more
could follow. 
    "This dovish (RBA) outlook should see a probe of
US$1.00-1.01 near term," Westpac analysts said in a note to
clients.
    Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at 98.71
yen.
    KIWI SLIDES
    The New Zealand dollar underperformed other major currencies
after the country's central bank said it had intervened to try
to restrain the strength of the currency. 
    The New Zealand dollar was down 0.8 percent at US$0.8387
, although analysts and traders were skeptical about how
much lasting impact intervention could have.
    
    The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, posted sharp gains on relief
that Norway's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5
percent. 
    The dollar fell 1.3 percent against the crown to 5.7652
kronas, while the euro dropped 0.7 percent to 7.887
 
    "There was no indication that they considered a rate cut and
they see no reason to change their strategy from what they
indicated," said Steinar Juel, chief economist at Nordea Markets
in Copenhagen.
    "It was maybe a little bit more hawkish than could have been
expected, they could have pointed more to weaker inflation
numbers. Something more needs to happen for them to cut."

