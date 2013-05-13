Dollar extends gains vs euro, yen after U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the euro and Japanese yen on Monday after U.S. data showed retail sales in April edged up unexpectedly as households bought automobiles, building materials and a range of other goods, pointing to underlying strength in the economy.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent after a revised 0.5 percent decline in March.

The euro last traded at $1.2948, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2972 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 101.90 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 101.78 yen before the data.