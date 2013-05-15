FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar pares gains versus euro, yen after US inflation data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar pares gains versus euro, yen after US inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains against the euro and Japanese yen on Wednesday after U.S. data showed producer prices recorded their largest drop in three years in April as gasoline and food costs tumbled.

The data pointed to weak inflation pressures that should give the Federal Reserve latitude to keep monetary policy very accommodative.

Separate data from the New York Federal Reserve showed manufacturing activity index fell in May to -1.43 from 3.05 in April.

The euro last traded at $1.2884, down 0.3 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2870 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 102.42 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 102.52 yen before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.