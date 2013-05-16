FOREX-Dollar drops vs euro, curbs gains on yen as U.S. data weighs

* Dollar curbs gains vs euro, yen after U.S. data

* U.S. jobless claims climb in latest week

* Weak euro zone inflation data adds to rate cut prospects

* US Fed’s Plosser reiterates need to slow asset purchases

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against the euro and pared gains versus the Japanese yen on Thursday as U.S. data releases highlighted vulnerabilities in the U.S. economy, curbing expectations that the Federal Reserve will scale back its asset-buying program.

The dollar fell for the first time in six sessions against the euro after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week to the fastest pace in six months, a worrisome sign for the economy which has been hit by government austerity.

The Fed has made it clear that monetary policy will remain accommodative until they see broad and sustained growth in the labor market.

Other data showed a sharp drop in gasoline costs led U.S. consumer prices to tumble in April by the most in over four years. Meanwhile, ground-breaking for new U.S. homes plummeted more than expected in April from an almost five-year high.

“The dollar was on an uptrend headed into today’s number, mostly due to an optimistic view of the U.S. economy,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

“The Fed has fallen short of its mandate on jobs and inflation, so the data highlights the need for further accommodation,” he said. “The data also warrants a reconsideration of the bullish dollar view.”

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2892, above a six-week low of $1.2842 hit on Wednesday when data showed the euro zone contracted for a sixth consecutive quarter.

“The dollar was overstretched in valuation and positioning, so it makes sense that we are now seeing a bit of an unwind,” Serebriakov said.

Nevertheless, Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Plosser said the U.S. central bank may start tapering asset purchases from next month.

Plosser is a known hawk but more Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday and Friday, while Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on the weekend.

Meanwhile, falling prices in Germany and France highlighted the risk of deflation in the euro zone, which slipped into its longest ever recession at the start of this year, increasing the risk of more European Central Bank interest rate cuts.

“Data has highlighted weakness in the euro zone economy, including in core countries, and this will leave the euro vulnerable,” said Ian Stannard, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley.

At the same time a firmer dollar trend was “very much in place”, which could mean the euro drops towards the April 4 low of $1.2745 perhaps as early as next week. “Even if Bernanke dampens some of the pro-tapering enthusiasm it will only cause a temporary setback for the dollar.”

Against the yen the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 102.34 yen, down from a session peak of 102.68 yen. It reached 102.76 yen hit on Wednesday, its strongest since late 2008.

Traders said investors were eager to buy dips in the dollar, which was expected to gain further while the yen continued to weaken following April’s aggressive Japanese monetary easing.