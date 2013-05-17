FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro tumbles to session low vs broadly stronger dollar
May 17, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Euro tumbles to session low vs broadly stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against a broadly stronger dollar on Friday due to talk that the European Central Bank could introduce negative deposit rates to buoy the region’s economy.

The euro fell as low as $1.2816, its lowest since April 4. It last traded at $1.2824, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The dollar rose as high as 102.63 yen. It last traded at 102.54 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its highest since mid-2010, according to Reuters data.

