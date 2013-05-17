FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar hits 4-1/2-year high vs yen after US consumer sentiment data
May 17, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Dollar hits 4-1/2-year high vs yen after US consumer sentiment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest in nearly six years as Americans felt better about their financial and economic prospects.

The dollar rose as high as 103.09 yen, its highest since October 2008, and last traded at 102.94 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 102.58 before the data.

The euro briefly fell as low as $1.2795 and last traded at $1.2824, down 0.4 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2814 before the data.

