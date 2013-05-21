FOREX-Dollar rally resumes, Fed's Bernanke key to more gains

* Japanese economy minister hopes for “balanced” yen

* Bernanke’s Congressional testimony on Wednesday, BOJ meeting in focus

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced further against the yen on Tuesday, after a Japanese minister stepped back from the previous day’s remarks suggesting the yen had weakened enough, but the greenback’s gains were capped by caution on the eve of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Speculation the U.S. central bank will trim its bond purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), sooner than expected has mounted given signs of an improvement in the U.S. labor market. Bernanke testifies to Congress at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and his words will be combed for clues on when the scheme might end.

If Bernanke reiterates his ultra-loose monetary policy stance, the dollar could give up some of its gains against most major currencies. However traders said the dollar index, already up 5.3 percent this year, will get a huge boost from any hint asset purchases could be wound down later this year.

Adding to the focus on the Fed are the release of the minutes from the U.S. central bank’s April 30-May 1 policy setting meeting later on Wednesday.

“Bernanke’s views will give us a good sense of whether the market’s expectations for tapering QE are overblown,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 102.60 yen after Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said he hoped the yen settled at a level justified by fundamentals and at which the impact on imports and exports was balanced.

On Monday, the yen rose after Amari suggested at the weekend that its strength had been largely corrected. In 2013 it has lost 15.6 percent, hitting a 4 1/2-year low against the dollar of 103.30 on Friday.

“It appears that Mr. Amari has been reprimanded by Japanese policy leadership, not a small coincidence considering that the Bank of Japan is meeting and will announce its latest measures, if any, tomorrow,” said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.

The BOJ, which began a two-day meeting on Tuesday, is expected to keep policy unchanged but could tinker with its bond-buying plan to curb a recent rise in Japanese yields. Analysts said the yen looked set to resume its recent weakening with Japanese investors likely to hunt higher yields overseas.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 84.016, not far from Friday’s peak of 84.37, its highest since July 2010.

Any dollar declines on the day are seen as temporary, analysts said, with the overall uptrend for the U.S. currency only strengthening. The U.S. economy is still growing while the euro zone is in recession and the Bank of Japan is committed to flooding the market with liquidity to boost inflation to 2 percent.

The euro was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.2871, as some companies sold the single currency. The euro was likely to struggle on expectations the European Central Bank may lower its deposit rate to below zero to help the recession-hit economy.

The International Monetary Fund said in a report released on Tuesday that the Swiss National Bank should use any weakness in the franc to unwind the large foreign currency reserves it has built up to keep a lid on its currency..

But the euro reached a four-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday at 1.2529 francs and is now up 3.65 percent for the year.. The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 0.9713 francs.