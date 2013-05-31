FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Dollar cheered by strong U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. consumer sentiment strongest in nearly 6 years
    * Euro hurt by weak data, NZ dollar falls to 9-month low
    * Focus now on next week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed across the
board on Friday, on track for its  eighth straight month of
gains against the yen, as upbeat U.S. economic data reinforced
the view that the Federal Reserve could pare back its monetary
stimulus sooner than expected.
    The euro, meanwhile, fell against the dollar and yen, hurt
by euro zone data showing record high unemployment and low
inflation. 
    In contrast, U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in
nearly six years in May, while business activity in the Midwest
picked up this month after contracting in April. The
stronger-than-expected data offset an earlier report showing
subdued inflation and a drop in consumer spending.
 
    "The dollar is well-bid today because of the U.S. data,
which corroborates expectations that the Fed may have to taper
its quantitative easing program soon," said Greg Moore, currency
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Moore said TD's house view is that the Fed would begin
reducing its asset purchases around the fourth quarter this
year.
    The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.5 percent to
83.448 and was poised to end up more than 2 percent in May, the
best monthly performance since February.
    The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 100.84 yen, rebounding
from a session low of 100.23 yen, its weakest since May 9.
Traders cited strong support at the psychologically important
100 yen level.
    Analysts said the yen could rebound further in the short
term as increasing volatility in equity markets prompts traders
to buy back the safe-haven Japanese currency. But the trend for
yen weakness remains amid expectations for aggressive monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan.
    The dollar was on pace for a gain of 3.5 percent in May, its
best monhtly showing since January. The dollar has been up every
month since September against the yen, and has jumped almost 30
percent during that period, the biggest eight-month gain since
the end of the gold standard in the early 1970s.     
    Investors' attention will begin to shift to next week's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report for May. The Fed has said it will
continue to buy assets until it sees substantial improvement in
the outlook for the U.S. labor market.
    "Increasingly, the markets are looking towards next Friday's
nonfarm (payrolls) as potentially being the piece of data that
does push the Fed towards tapering," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Bank in Toronto.
    The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2965, off Thursday's
three-week high of $1.3061, according to Reuters data. On the
month, the euro lost about 1.6 percent.
    Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone rose to 12.2 percent
in April, marking a new record since the data series began in
1995. Consumer price inflation was 1.4 percent in May, far below
the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent.
 
    The data raised concerns ECB policymakers may ease monetary
policy further, although a Reuters poll showed most economists
think the ECB will stay on hold. 
    Commodity-linked currencies fell sharply, with the New
Zealand dollar dropping to a nine-month low of US$0.7945.
It was last down 1.4 percent at US$0.7960. The Australian dollar
 fell 0.7 percent to US$0.9591.
    Central bank policy meetings would also be in focus next
week. The Bank of England, ECB, and the Reserve Bank of
Australia are all scheduled to convene and most analysts expect 
them to keep their policy rates unchanged.
    UBS analysts said, however, that if there is any central
bank that may just surprise with a rate cut, it would have to be
the RBA.

