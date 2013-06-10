FOREX-Dollar rallies vs yen on Japan data, S&P U.S. credit revision

* Dollar regains footing versus yen

* Stabilizing stocks, better U.S. data help dollar

* Uncertainty on Fed stimulus withdrawal remains

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied sharply versus the yen on Monday, buoyed by stronger-than-forecast Japanese data and a Standard & Poor’s upgrade to the credit outlook for the United States government.

The greenback earlier found support after Japanese equities closed almost 5 percent up on the day, and gains accelerated in early New York trade after S&P changed the credit outlook of the U.S. to “stable” from “negative.”

S&P said the chances of a ratings downgrade is now “less than one in three” as improvements in tax receipts and economic performance are helping to bring down the country’s debt levels.

“The revised rating is positive news for the dollar but I do not see it being a major catalyst. This is just the latest indication that we are seeing a broad stabilization and improvement in the economy and ultimately the government’s fiscal position is improving, albeit slowly,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Japan’s economy grew at a much quicker pace in the first quarter than had been previously estimated, an encouraging sign for that government’s aggressive plan to boost growth.

The dollar hit a session high of 99.28 yen and last traded up 1.8 percent at 99.24 yen, significantly above Friday’s low of 95.02 yen, which marked its lowest since the Bank of Japan unveiled aggressive monetary easing on April 4. Traders reported offers up to 99.50 yen but bids around 98.00 yen.

The euro also rallied against the yen to last trade up 1.4 percent at 130.74 yen.

The dollar’s last week saw its worst weekly performance against the yen since mid-2010, but strategists said further losses would be limited as dips in the pair were still considered good buying opportunities.

Prospects for the Federal Reserve to scale back its stimulus in coming months could also continue to help the dollar but strategists said that in the near term the lack of clarity on when this would happen could lead to some dollar volatility.

“Last week with elevated nerves about what Fed tapering means and when it could start, we saw this knee-jerk rush to safe havens like the yen,” said Sara Yates, global head of FX strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank. “I think what we are seeing at the moment in the market is the unwinding of that.”

Yates said that while in the near term there was scope for more volatility in dollar/yen, the dollar is forecast to rise to 105 yen in 12 months, given the BoJ’s aggressive stimulus plan and as talk about how and when the Fed may slow its pace of asset purchases gains momentum.

The dollar on Friday recovered from heavy losses against the yen after data showed that U.S. employers had added a slightly above-forecast 175,000 jobs in May.

But analysts said this did not point to a sustained recovery in the economy and the dollar remained vulnerable to weak U.S. data.

“(The jobs data) hasn’t changed the market’s view much on the timing of Fed tapering,” said Kasper Kirkegaard, currency strategist at Danske Bank, adding that the dollar was likely to react more to weaker than stronger U.S. data because the market still held hefty bets of dollar gains.

The dollar was also boosted by an upward revision to Japanese first-quarter growth. This lifted Japanese equities, which typically causes the yen to fall.

Markets will focus on the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting that ends on Tuesday for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to address the recent market volatility, but analysts said it was unlikely the central bank will announce any decisive measures.

“Markets will be looking for details from Kuroda but the risk is that those details won’t be forthcoming and that can see the yen strengthen a little bit and dollar/yen get buffeted around a bit,” said Yates.

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3184 against the dollar, according to Reuters data.