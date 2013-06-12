FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar tumbles to session low versus Japanese yen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

U.S. dollar tumbles to session low versus Japanese yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar losses versus the Japanese yen accelerated in volatile mid-morning New York trade on Wednesday as investors sought the Japanese currency’s safety.

The dollar fell as low as 95.61 yen and last traded at 95.84 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading higher against the yen in early trade.

“The drop in dollar/yen coincided with option expiries at 10 a.m., but street flows are light,” said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford Connecticut.

Headlines out of Greece may have also contributed to risk aversion, he said.

Greece’s Socialist PASOK party on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to keep his fragile three-party government united after the state broadcaster’s closure triggered a backlash from junior partners in the coalition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.