FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as uncertain Fed outlook weighs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Dollar falls broadly as uncertain Fed outlook weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar falls sharply in illiquid trade
    * Euro bounces against dollar

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index dropped to
its lowest in nearly four months on Wednesday, weighed by
uncertainty on when the Federal Reserve will pare back its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
    The index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of
six other major currencies, fell as low as 80.748, its
lowest since Feb. 20, and was last down 0.4 percent at 80.794. 
    "There is a lot of consolidation going on headed into next
week's Fed meeting,' said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
    "There is broad volatility and people are afraid the Fed
will push off its bond-buying tapering until later in the year,"
he said. 
    The dollar traded at 95.34 yen, down 0.7 percent on
the day. The euro traded at $1.3350, up 0.3 percent on
the day, according to Reuters data.
     "There was no real catalyst in this latest leg lower in
dollar/yen," a trader said. "The move is largely driven by stops
in a low-liquidity environment."
    Deleveraging, monetary policy and positioning have been
driving markets and "today, markets are retracing some of the
losses suffered in the last few sessions," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
    "Increasingly, monetary policy appears to have reached its
limit in terms of stimulus," she said, noting that the Fed
appears to be moving towards stepping out of quantitative easing
while the Bank of Japan has an aggressive policy in place, but
is not eager to add to it.
    "Accordingly there appears to have been a rapid shift to
de-lever, which has weighed heavily on emerging market
currencies and the carry trade," Sutton said.
    Doubts about the BoJ's commitment to easy monetary policy
aimed at boosting growth had caused Japanese stocks to
fall and the dollar to drop 3 percent against the yen on Tuesday
as investors unwound hefty bets against the Japanese currency.
    
    
    LONG DOLLARS 
    Since the start of the year, speculators and long-term
investors have been building favorable dollar positions on the
back of good first-quarter U.S. economic data, but some are now
trimming those bets and booking profits. 
    "Q2 U.S. economic data is softer and this appears to be
limiting investors' desire to lengthen dollar positions despite
the greenback's safe-haven status," Jane Foley, senior
strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note.
    Given that confidence in the euro zone was better than a
year ago, investors were hesitant to build large bets against
the area's common currency.
    The euro remains vulnerable to losses should the region's
economy remain in a prolonged recession and if borrowing costs
for some of the most indebted euro zone countries rise. European
Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet on Tuesday said
the ECB had room to cut interest rates further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.