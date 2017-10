New York, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar on Thursday pared sharp losses versus the Japanese yen after U.S. data showed a better-than expected rise in May retail sales and a drop in jobless claims in the latest week.

The dollar last traded at 94.16 yen, down 1.9 percent on the day, but above where it was trading prior to the data at about 94.04 yen.

The euro last traded at $1.3310, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3324 before the data.