Euro slightly extends losses vs dollar after Draghi comments
June 13, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

Euro slightly extends losses vs dollar after Draghi comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The euro on Thursday slightly extended losses versus the dollar in early afternoon New York trade after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB’s bond-purchase program.

The euro last traded at $1.3318, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has been trading near $1.3330.

Draghi said the program was necessary and effective and in line with the ECB’s mandate.

Draghi spoke a day after the ECB and the Bundesbank clashed in a public hearing at Germany’s top court on the legality of the ECB’s bond-buying program, with the Bundesbank suggesting that the ECB’s role should be more limited.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
