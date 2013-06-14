Dollar pares losses vs yen after U.S. economic data

New York, June 14 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses versus the Japanese yen and extended gains versus the euro on Friday after U.S. data showed producer prices in May rose more than expected.

Gasoline prices rebounded, but underlying inflation pressures remained muted, which could argue against an early scaling back of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

A separate report showed the first quarter current account gap widened.

The dollar last traded at 95.14 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day versus 94.84 yen before the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3302, down 0.5 percent on the day. It had been trading at $1.3314 before the data.