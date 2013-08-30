FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar briefly extends losses vs yen after Kerry comments
August 30, 2013

Dollar briefly extends losses vs yen after Kerry comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses versus the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday after comments made by United States Secretary of State John Kerry about Syria.

Kerry said the U.S. knows the Syrian government has used chemical weapons multiple times this year.

A team of U.N. investigators has finished gathering samples and evidence related to a the suspected chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds of people in suburbs near Damascus last week and is packing up to leave, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

The dollar briefly fell to 98.08 yen, but recouped losses to last trade at 98.18 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

