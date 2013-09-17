FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of Fed outcome; euro up on strong data

* Euro gains as German ZEW business sentiment index hits highest since April 2010 * Rise limited as focus centers on Fed meeting * Markets expect any Fed tapering of stimulus to be modest By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled broadly on Tuesday as investors were reluctant to make fresh bets on the currency ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a reduction of its massive stimulus program. The euro, on the other hand, rose after an upbeat German sentiment survey. The ZEW think-tank's poll of economic sentiment rose to its highest since April 2010, suggesting a growing sense of stability that could support German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chances of winning a third term in Sunday's elections. That enabled the euro to hit the day's highs against the dollar at $1.3369. The euro's gains, however, were limited ahead of a policy statement due Wednesday after a two-day Fed meeting which started on Tuesday. A recent Reuters poll showed economists expect the Fed to reduce its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases by a relatively modest $10 billion. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent in late afternoon trading to 81.140, declining for a fifth straight session. "A reduction in quantitative easing should be positive for the dollar but investors can't assume that the dollar will automatically rally post-FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management. "Strategically, the Fed will most likely strive to underwhelm, with the hopes of limiting any rise in yields, collapse in stocks and rally in the U.S. dollar." Analysts said rate hike expectations hold the key for the dollar because of their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields. The dollar retreated on Monday after former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew his name from the list of candidates to lead the Federal Reserve after Chairman Ben Bernanke's term ends in January, reducing the perceived chances of a rapid cut in monetary stimulus. The euro last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3357, near a peak of $1.3385 hit on Monday, its highest since late August. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 99.09 yen and is expected to stay below resistance of around 100 yen. The dollar, however, remains undervalued against the yen at current prices, with a fair value of 104.85 yen, according to data from BNP Paribas. The increase in the currency pair's value corresponds to the rebound in Japan's equities this month. Weakness in the yen is typically viewed as positive for the Japanese stock market where many companies traded are exporters, which benefit from a soft currency. The dollar briefly pared gains against the yen after a report showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, which eases the way for the Fed to start trimming its bond purchases. {ID:nL2N0HC1K4] A separate report showed foreign investors rediscovered a taste for long-term U.S. securities in July as Japan's and China's holdings of U.S. government bonds increased. In June, U.S. Treasuries had suffered a record outflow. According to Treasury data released on Tuesday, foreign holdings of long-term U.S. securities increased by $31.1 billion in July after plunging $67 billion in June.