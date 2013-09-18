FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar tumbles as Fed opts not to cut bond buys for now
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Dollar tumbles as Fed opts not to cut bond buys for now

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed not reducing stimulus, citing weak economy
    * Dollar drops to seven-month low vs euro, three-week low vs
yen


    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The dollar plunged to a
seven-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve shocked
investors by deciding to continue its massive stimulus program,
citing strains in the U.S. economy.
    In its statement, the Fed said it would await evidence of a
more stable economy before adjusting the pace of its purchases.
It also expressed concerns that a sharp rise in borrowing costs
could undermine the economy.
    The market was widely expecting the Fed to reduce its
$85-billion-per-month asset-buying program by $10 billion.
    The Fed also downgraded its forecasts for the U.S. economy.
It now sees growth in a 2 to 2.3 percent range this year, down
from 2.3 to 2.6 percent in its June estimate. The downgrade for
next year was even sharper: 2.9 to 3.1 percent from 3 to 3.5
percent. 
    In his press briefing, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
low fed funds rate will stay as long as the U.S. jobless rate is
above 6.5 percent, even though he noted some improvement in the
labor market.  
    "The Fed is data-dependent. It does not act because the
market wants it to," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director,
at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
    "I continue to believe that tapering will only come when the
White House/Congress can introduce a plan to replace some of the
easy money that quantitative easing provides. As we go into debt
ceiling discussions, that is unlikely to happen, which means no
tapering until the data warrants it."
    Futures prices suggested traders now see a 52 percent chance
of a rate hike in January 2015, according to CME Group's Fed
Watch. Before the statement, traders were betting that the Fed
could raise rates as early as its October 2014 meeting.
 
    The dollar index fell as low as 80.203, the lowest
since mid-February. It was last at 80.270, down 1.1 percent.
    The euro, meanwhile, climbed to a seven-month peak of
$1.3511. It last changed hands at $1.3401, up 1.1
percent.
    Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, said with the Fed decision out of
the way, he recommends buying dollars ahead of the weekend as
the focus will shift to the euro zone with the German elections
on Sunday.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win
the election but a poll on Wednesday showed her center-right
coalition could fall short of a majority. 
    Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect the euro to rise against
the dollar in the near term, possibly hitting $1.36. 
    But the bank warned of the risks ahead for the single
currency. "We continue to highlight the risk factors for the
euro on the horizon, including the German elections on Sunday,
where the outcome is becoming increasingly difficult to call,"
Morgan Stanley said.
    Against the yen, the dollar fell to 97.85 yen, a
three-week low and by late afternoon trading, it was down 1.0 
percent at 98.14.
    The U.S. dollar also dropped to a three-month low versus the
Australian dollar and the Swiss franc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
