FOREX-Euro slides as Draghi says prepared to act to keep rates low
September 23, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Euro slides as Draghi says prepared to act to keep rates low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro fails to hold early gains after German election
    * Merkel wins but must find coalition partner
    * Euro zone PMIs improve, but German factory PMI dips
    * Aussie rises as China manufacturing growth picks up

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell across the board
on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said the ECB could cut interest rates further and flood the
market with cheap money.
    Europe's common currency hit session lows against the dollar
and yen after Draghi's remarks, extending earlier losses
stemming from worries about how long it will take Angela Merkel
to form a coalition after her party's victory in Sunday's German
election.
    "With euro at $1.35, the pressure on the ECB to be as dovish
as possible is really accelerating," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
    "The unintended consequences of the Federal Reserve's
no-taper move has come at the worst possible time when German
manufacturing exports are beginning to slow. So I think monetary
officials in Europe will do everything possible to try to dampen
the rise in the euro." 
    Draghi told the European Parliament on Monday that the ECB
is ready to offer banks more long-term loans to keep
money-market interest rates from rising to levels that could
push inflation too low. 
    He said euro zone interest rates would remain at current or
even lower levels for some time.
    In midday trading, the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3486
, staying below chart resistance at last week's
7-1/2-month high of $1.3569. It fell 0.8 percent versus the yen,
to 133.23.
    The euro did trim some losses against the dollar after
remarks by the president of the New York Fed, William Dudley.
Referring to the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
articulated in June as to when the central bank would start to
phase out its asset purchases, Dudley said the framework is
"still very much intact." He noted that Bernanke did not specify
that the first reduction in bond buying would come at the Fed's
September meeting. 
    Against the pound, the euro dropped 0.4 percent to 84.11
pence.
    The outcome of Germany's election drove the initial weakness
in the euro. Merkel's conservatives fell short of the votes
needed to rule on their own and may have to convince leftist
rivals to join them in government. 
    The German chancellor's victory came at the expense of the
Free Democrat Party, a coalition partner of Merkel's last
government, which failed to get the minimum 5 percent vote to
qualify as a recognized party, meaning it cannot be considered
for a coalition under the new government.
    "The uncertainty surrounding what a coalition might look
like and the road to get to one has left the euro softer," said
David Starkey, FX market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Corp in
London.
    Data showing above-forecast euro zone private sector
business activity this month gave the single currency only a
slight lift. Putting pressure on the euro were numbers showing
that German manufacturing activity growth unexpectedly slowed,
according to Markit purchasing managers' index data.
  
    The euro has gained more than 3 percent against the dollar
since hitting a low close to $1.31 on Sept. 6, and analysts said
it could struggle to extend gains unless data consistently
points to an improving euro zone economy. 
    Tuesday's German Ifo sentiment data is likely to be
closely watched.
    
    GRIM DOLLAR OUTLOOK
    The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies at 80.472
, above a seven-month low of 80.060 set last week after
the Fed surprised markets by keeping the pace of its bond-buying
stimulus unchanged at its policy meeting last week.
    Comments by a top Fed official on Friday suggesting the
central bank may scale back stimulus next month lent some
support to the dollar. 
    Analysts at UBS, however, said it "seems unlikely" the Fed
would choose to act so soon after an unchanged policy decision.
    They said last week's Fed decision would keep the dollar
weak for one quarter before its longer-term uptrend resumed and
revised up their one- and three-month forecasts for euro/dollar
to $1.37 and $1.35, from $1.30 and $1.28 previously.
    The growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.6
percent at US$0.9446, after data showing China's factory sector
growth accelerated in September. 
    The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 98.76 yen, with
traders saying it faced strong chart resistance before 100 yen.

