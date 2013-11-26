FOREX-Dollar drops broadly, keeps euro underpinned near recent high

* Dollar index falls, lending support to the euro * Yen near four-year low vs euro, five-year vs GBP, 23-year low vs Swiss * Trade subdued ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday * Euro also helped by short-term money market rate rise By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped broadly on Tuesday, as lower U.S. Treasury debt yields drove investors to trim bullish bets, giving a fillip to the euro that has so far proven resilient despite talk of looser monetary policy from the region's central bank. The greenback lost value against the euro, yen, Swiss franc and British pound on month-end portfolio rebalancing flows and as investors trimmed long positions, bets made on expectations the dollar will rise. The dollar index, which is dominated in composition by the euro, fell as low as 80.636, its lowest since Nov. 20. It was last down 0.3 percent at 80.718. Trade was thin ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving Day. The dollar extended losses after data showed consumer confidence unexpectedly slipped in November, with the Conference Board consumer confidence index at its lowest since April. "This dip in confidence could prove to be a short-term phenomenon if incoming economic data continues to diverge as it has in recent weeks," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York. "Overall, there's been little translation between a decline in confidence and the broader economy so far," he said. The dollar index has largely moved in line with falling U.S. 10-year Treasury yields. Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday as mixed economic data suggested the Federal Reserve could continue its bond-buying program into the new year. Federal Reserve officials have hinted for months that they are looking to exit an $85 billion per month asset-buying program, causing global markets to gyrate as investors place bets on when the central bank will opt to curb its purchases. Key U.S. labor market data will be released next Friday, Dec. 6. The Fed wants to see the unemployment rate closer to 6.5 percent from its current 7.3 percent. Economists in a Reuters survey see that rate edging down to 7.2 percent in November. A number of analysts say the central bank is likely to keep rates lower for longer than previously expected next year to help prop up the economy. "The dollar's own issues about whether Fed tapering will take place or not make the euro the next best alternative," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist, at HSBC. "But the euro is looking rather toppish here." The euro was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.3554, having hit a session high of $1.3571 and triggering stop loss buy orders above $1.3560. Near-term resistance is at its Nov. 20 high of $1.3577. Part of the reason for the euro holding up is speculation that euro zone inflation, due later in the week, could show a slight rise in prices and push back expectations that the European Central Bank will take further action to fight disinflationary pressures in the near term. Forecasts are for November euro zone flash inflation at 0.8 percent, year-on-year, up from 0.7 percent in October. Last month, after a shock drop in inflation, the ECB cut rates to a record low, pushing the euro to a near two-month trough. "Inflation readings are starting to have a much greater impact on currencies than before," added HSBC's Maher. Other data on Tuesday showed permits for future U.S. home construction rose to their highest level in nearly 5-1/2 years in October. U.S. single-family home prices rose in September and posted their strongest annualized gain in 7-1/2 years. New Japanese investment rules could also see some buying of the yen against the dollar and other major currencies by retail investors in the short term. However, in the longer term the yen will remain weak on expectations the Bank of Japan's commitment to an ultra-easy policy will keep it the best funding currency for carry trades, especially against European currencies. The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent at 101.38 yen, according to Reuters data.