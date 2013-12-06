FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar rises vs yen after strong U.S. jobs data
December 6, 2013 / 9:28 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Dollar rises vs yen after strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Jobs report fuels speculation of December Fed tapering
    * Speculators pare dollar longs in latest week
    * Euro at five-week high vs dollar a day after ECB meeting
    * Upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting eyed


    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the yen
on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised
chances the Federal Reserve may start paring its bond buying
program sooner than expected.
    U.S. employers added 203,000 new jobs in November and the
jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, the Labor
Department said.    
    The central bank has been buying $85 billion in Treasury and
mortgage-backed bonds each month to hold long-term borrowing
costs down in a bid to spur a stronger economic recovery.
    A reduction in these purchases would lift U.S. bond yields,
boosting the dollar. 
    The dollar last traded 1 percent higher at 102.84 
yen, its strongest daily gain since Nov. 21. It earlier hit a
session peak of 102.96 yen, not far from a six-month high of
103.37 yen set earlier in the week.
    "A strong overall report, strong details as well. It keeps
the December tapering risk alive from the Federal Reserve," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in
New York.
    Still, some analysts doubted the report was strong enough to
push the Fed to move when policymakers meet on Dec. 17-18. Many
said the central bank was still likely to hold off reducing its
purchases until January or March to ensure the economy was on
solid ground.
    "We feel this is consistent with material improvement as
regards unemployment, however, we've seen no improvement yet in
participation," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
    "Non-farm payrolls number is probably not enough to persuade
the Fed to taper in December. We still think the earliest they
move is March."
    Economists believe the Fed will probably not want to pull
back on its stimulus before lawmakers on Capitol Hill strike a
deal to fund the government. That could come as soon as next
week, however. Congressional aides have said negotiators were
down to the final details as they tried to close a deal.
    "The dollar continues to be driven by equity markets rather
than the fixed income market," said Sebastien Galy, foreign
exchange strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
    "That is why the U.S. dollar and New Zealand dollar are
rising even as the broad dollar is mixed," he said. 
    Currency speculators trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters released on
Friday. 
    The dollar's early gains versus the euro were transitory, as
the single currency was boosted by rising short-term interest
rates in the euro zone, a day after the European Central Bank
dampened hopes for an imminent easing move. 
    The euro hit a session low of $1.3627 after the U.S.
jobs data before rebounding to hit a five-week high of $1.3706.
It was last at $1.3704, up 0.3 percent on the day.
    ECB chief Mario Draghi, after a policy meeting on Thursday,
said the bank was ready to take fresh action to support a
fragile recovery but he was spare with details, including
whether the bank would cut bank deposit rates into negative
territory.
    Draghi also noted that liquidity in the banking system had
improved since the last long-term cash injection and attached
conditions for any repeat. 
    "Yesterday's meeting could leave those betting on more
indications of aggressive ECB easing disappointed," said
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citigroup in London.
"That could keep the euro supported against the dollar, yen and
sterling."
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 80.314,
according to Reuters data.

