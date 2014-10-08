FOREX-Dollar slides to two-week low vs euro on dovish Fed minutes

(Adds comment, Fed’s minutes, updates prices)

* Fed says strong dollar could hurt economy, slow inflation rise

* Euro struggles after weak euro zone data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a two-week low against the euro on Wednesday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting focused on the downside risks to the U.S. economy, suggesting the central bank could take its time in raising interest rates.

The greenback trimmed gains versus the yen and dropped to a one-week low against the Swiss franc following the release of the Fed minutes, which had a dovish slant.

The Fed said a strong dollar could hurt some parts of the economy and slow the rise of inflation.

“The minutes verbalized the notion that a strong dollar could act as a de facto tightening of monetary policy, effectively doing some of the Fed’s heavy lifting,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“Such a scenario would buy the Fed more time before raising borrowing costs. Any excuse the Fed can hide behind in not raising lending rates in a timely manner will hurt the dollar.”

In mid-afternoon trading, the euro rose to the day’s peak of $1.2748, the highest since Sept. 26.

The euro recovered from earlier losses incurred after Spain posted its weakest industrial output growth for almost a year. That came a day after corresponding data from Germany showed industrial output in the euro zone’s biggest economy fell by 4 percent in August, the biggest drop since the height of the financial crisis.

Against the yen, the dollar trimmed gains to trade flat on the day at 108.06. The greenback fell to a more than one-week trough versus the Swiss franc and was last at 0.9511 franc, down 0.6 percent.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against six major currencies, was down 0.5 percent to 85.234. It fell as far as a two-week low of 85.21.

The Fed minutes fell in line with dovish comments from Fed speakers on Tuesday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocheralakota said on Tuesday low inflation should compel the Fed to withhold from raising interest rates for now, despite a fall in U.S. unemployment.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, meanwhile, said he was less confident that labor market participation would rebound, adding that a stronger dollar could further dampen inflationary pressures.

With the Fed due to complete winding down its $4 trillion bond-buying program this month, and the International Monetary Fund having cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, a mood of risk aversion permeated markets.

“Going in (to the Fed minutes), I didn’t think we’d see much of anything but the headlines made them look more cautionary on some of the risks out there than I would have expected,” said Lou Brien, analyst at DRW Trading in Chicago. “The market was setting up for something hawkish.” (Additional reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)