FOREX-Dollar gains as oil slide increases disinflation fears

(Adds details on next week’s activities, adds quote, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gained on Friday as low oil prices added to disinflation fears in the euro zone and Japan, while investors also looked ahead to a heavy week of central bank meetings and the U.S. monthly employment report.

Annual consumer inflation in the euro zone cooled to a five-year low as energy prices fell, suggesting deflation remains a real threat for the European Central Bank. Japan’s annual core consumer inflation also slowed for a third straight month in October.

“The expectation that oil prices are going to remain under pressure at least for the next few months, and the disinflation data that came out, confirms that both Japan and the eurozone are struggling with disinflationary pressures that are quite severe. That helped the U.S. dollar stand out,” said Martin Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

Brent crude touched a four-year low on Thursday, when Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the OPEC oil cartel to cut production to stem a slide in global prices.

The euro weakened to $1.2437. The single currency is seen as remaining under pressure ahead of next week’s ECB meeting, where the central bank is expected to signal further action to ward off disinflation.

Central bank meetings are also due in England, Canada and Australia, while the U.S. will focus on Friday’s employment report for November.

The dollar neared seven-year highs against the yen at 118.70 yen. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, gained 0.79 percent to 88.301, just below four-year highs of 88.44 set on Monday.

Investors unwinding positions for year-end may pause the dollar rally, though rising geopolitical tensions if oil prices stay low could favor the greenback.

“It causes pain in a lot of countries ... the response you would expect is not just market volatility, but over the medium-term geopolitical volatility,” said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Thursday’s decision not to cut oil output slammed commodity currencies like the Norwegian crown, which fell to five-year lows against the dollar and euro.

The U.S. dollar rallied to more than seven Norwegian crowns for the first time in more than five years. It last traded at 7.0008, up 1.08 percent on the day.