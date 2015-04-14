FOREX-Dollar slumps on data, IMF's U.S. growth forecasts

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes dateline from London)

* U.S. retail sales up 0.9 percent in March

* Japanese adviser indicates yen may have fallen too far

* Euro ricochets up from 2-year low versus yen

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar sank on Tuesday after March U.S. retail sales data, while the strongest in a year, came in below expectations, triggering a sell-off that pulled the greenback down from the prior week’s strong gains.

At the same time, a second blow to the U.S. economic outlook came from the International Monetary Fund. It lowered its forecasts for U.S. growth to 3.1 percent for this year and next from January’s expectations of 3.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

The U.S. dollar’s 3 percent surge last week, fuelled by expectations for interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve versus looser policies elsewhere in the world, set up a scenario ripe for cutting long-dollar positions.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if people bring down Q1 GDP forecasts on the data,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

“Couple that with the IMF stuff, and I think you have reason to trim (dollar) positions,” he said, “and that, of course, triggered the short-term stops above yesterday’s highs.”

The euro climbed 1.27 percent to a session high of $1.06990 on the EBS trading platform.

Concerns over Greece’s ability to repay its debts by a deadline looming at the end of the month were curbing the currency’s ability to build on its gains.

After slumping to a two-year low against the yen, the euro recouped its losses to trade up 0.43 percent to 127.50 yen .

The greenback, however, fell 0.84 percent to a session low of 119.12.

On Tuesday, Yale University professor Koichi Hamada, an economic advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sought to clarify his comments on Monday that 105 yen was an acceptable level. He told Reuters that he was referring to the yen’s purchasing power parity-implied rate, not the spot market rate.

Hamada said the U.S. dollar at 120 yen was acceptable.

The yen was also helped by signals from the Bank of Japan on Monday that the benefits of its stimulus programme were broadening, dampening talk of more near-term easing.

Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would not comment on foreign exchange levels.

“Hamada’s comments lead to speculation that the Japanese government is uncomfortable with rapid yen weakness,” Nomura currency strategist Yujiro Goto said. “In the short term, it may slow down the yen’s weakness against the dollar, but against the euro, we expect it to strengthen.” (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and; Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito in Tokyo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)