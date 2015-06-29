FOREX-Euro slumps over Greek crisis but climbs against dollar

* Euro pares losses after Swiss currency intervention

* Yen gains after Greece fails to reach deal, sets vote

* Dollar index down (Adds details on unwinding trades, quotes, latest prices)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The euro fell against most major currencies on Monday as a deterioration in Greece’s debt crisis moved the nation closer towards a default and possible exit from the euro zone.

Still, the euro pared early losses against the dollar to climb nearly 1 percent, as some investors unwound trading positions by buying the euro, according to traders.

A Greek official on Monday said Greece will miss a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday, after the country’s European partners shut the door on extending a credit lifeline.

Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced bank holidays and other capital controls to keep banks from collapsing under the weight of mass withdrawals.

The euro fell sharply in response, to as low as $1.0956 against the dollar, but was last trading up about 0.75 percent at $1.1245.

The yen, also a popular safe-haven currency, was up 0.40 percent against the euro at 137.73.

The Swiss franc was up 0.15 percent against the euro to 1.0410 francs after being knocked from a four-week high of 1.0315 francs by the Swiss National Bank, which said it intervened in the market to weaken its currency.

Worries over Greece made the euro less attractive as a funding currency for carry trades, in which investors in less volatile markets borrow the euro and then sell it to buy higher-yielding currencies, and that therefore was lifting the euro, according to Rabobank senior currency strategist Jane Foley.

The lift for the euro against the dollar from unwinding positions may be short-lived, according to BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown, who said investors with short euro positions were also booking profits on Monday.

“In any risk-off environment, like we had today, there is a squaring of positioning,” Lynton-Brown said.

“However, BNP Paribas positioning analysis highlights that FX investors hold a considerably lighter short euro position now than in the past. Any squeeze is therefore likely to be less aggressive and less accelerated than we have seen in the past.”

Trading was described as orderly, with investors displaying a “complete lack of panic” over Europe’s single currency, according to Foley.

A move by some investors into safe-haven German Bunds showed investors were not pulling out of European assets completely, Foley said.

“There are investors that still hold out hopes for a more positive outcome,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst of Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The dollar was generally down as currency traders awaited Thursday’s U.S. employment report for June that may help trigger a rise in U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index was last off 0.65 percent. The dollar was down 1.10 percent against the yen, and flat against sterling at $1.5750.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with yields going to one-week lows after the breakdown in the Greek talks. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up 1-3/32 in price for a yield of 2.349 percent, down 12 basis points from late on Friday.