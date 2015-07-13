FOREX-Dollar rallies as market eyes Fed after Greek deal

* Greek debt deal reached on Monday

* Fed may move on rates in September

* Oil price dive weighs on euro (Adds late prices, interest rate details and a quote)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc on Monday after a debt deal between Greece and its international lenders renewed focus on the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike interest rates in September.

Eurozone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency.

If the summit had failed, Greece would have been staring into an economic abyss, with its shuttered banks on the brink of collapse and prospects of having to print a parallel currency and exit the European monetary union.

Analysts said that, while uncertainty about Greece’s future remained, the deal turned investors’ focus to a potential Fed rate hike in September. Comments from central bank Chair Janet Yellen and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Friday suggested that could be likely.

Yellen will give closely-watched semiannual testimony to the U.S. Congress later in the week.

“Barring new weakness in economic data, the Fed will raise rates in September,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Widening yield differentials between Europe and the United States also helped the dollar, Chandler said. As U.S. Treasuries eased in price after the Greek deal and German Bunds rallied, the differences on benchmark 10-year maturities increased by nine basis points in favor of Treasuries.

The euro slumped almost 1.5 percent against the dollar and hit a session low under $1.10 before last trading at $1.1006. The dollar hit a more than one-week high against the yen of 123.535 yen.

Analysts said a drop in oil prices also weighed on the euro as Iran and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a nuclear deal that would end sanctions and let more Iranian oil into world markets.

“Oil going lower increases the probability of lower inflation globally,” said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. “That impacts Europe disproportionately, or more than the U.S.”

The European Central Bank launched its 1 trillion euro bond-buying program in part to ward off deflation.

The dollar was last up 1.10 percent at 0.9496 Swiss franc . The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.77 percent at 96.769. (Additional Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)