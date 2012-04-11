FOREX-Yen buoyed near multi-week high as risk aversion climbs

* Worries about global growth hitting risk sentiment

* Yen hits 5-week high vs dollar, 2-month high vs Aussie

* Further yen gains may be capped by BOJ easing speculation

* Rise in euro zone debt yields stoke fear of crisis relapse

By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano

SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - The yen hovered at multi-week highs against many currencies in Asia on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar floundered as worries about global growth took another bite at risk sentiment.

A jump in Spanish bond yields exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies, while disappointing imports from China kept alive worries about a hard economic landing in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Coupled with a big fall on Wall Street and a steep fall in Treasury yields, the yen climbed across the board, hitting a five-week high against the U.S. dollar.

The move also came a day after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, though the Asahi newspaper on Wednesday reported the central bank would consider easing at its April 27 meeting.

“For now, it is a bit too early now for the market to trade on the April 27 meeting. But expectations of further easing mean the yen is unlikely to keep rising, beyond the 80 yen mark,” said Kimihiko Tomita, the head of forex at State Street Bank in Tokyo.

“But the market will probably start trading on it perhaps next week,” he added.

Traders said talk of strong bids at 80.50/55 should provide initial support for the dollar, followed by 79.50/55, the October high reached after Japan intervened to weaken its currency.

The euro fell to a seven-week trough of 105.44 yen , while the Aussie plumbed 82.52, reaching levels not seen since early February. Support is seen at 82.33, the 38.2 percent retracement of its October to March rally.

“Simple momentum suggests that AUD/JPY should head for its 38.2 percent retracement of its rise since Oct 2011, which is almost exactly its 100-day moving average,” said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.

“By then it will have entered oversold territory as we did in October. Few will be the braves to buy on a potential dip.”

Not helping sentiment, the International Monetary Fund warned commodity-exporting countries should prepare for lower prices given weaker global economic activity and lower demand.

Against the dollar, the Aussie skidded to $1.0226 before regaining a bit of ground to flirt with support at around $1.0236, the 76.4 percent retracement of the late-December to late-February rally.

The euro also lost ground against the U.S. currency, slipping to $1.3091 from Tuesday’s high of $1.3145. As a result, the dollar index pushed up to 79.861 from a one-week low of 79.603.

Unsettling the single currency, Spanish bond yields rose to within a whisker of 6 percent, and German bund yields equaled their lowest-ever levels as investors opted for the safety of German debt.

That brought the spread between the two to the highest level since December, completely wiping out its tightening triggered by the European Central Bank’s massive three-year cheap funding offers, dubbed Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs).

“The LTROs crushed liquidity concerns (among European banks) rather aggressively. But the magic power of the LTRO seems to be fading,” said Minori Uchida, senior analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.