FOREX-Euro retreats as IMF provides little boost

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February and drawing limited support from the weekend decision to double the International Monetary Fund’s war chest.

Worries about upcoming debt auctions in Italy and the Netherlands and concerns about a possible political backlash against austerity measures could keep the single currency in check in coming days, traders said.

The Australian dollar slid after local producer price data cemented expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia next week while sterling clung to its newfound market-darling status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data.

“The increase in the IMF is just a safety net. That alone is not enough to boost risk assets,” said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

The single currency stood at $1.3189, down from Friday’s peak of $1.3225 after a near 1 percent rally last week, its best since late February.

Advanced and emerging countries agreed to double the firepower of the IMF to help contain Europe’s debt crisis.

But the United States did not contribute to the increase and market players said it was not enough by itself to wipe out investor worries over whether indebted euro zone countries could reduce debt yields to sustainable levels.

The euro also relinquished some of last week’s gains as markets digested the implications of France’s presidential race, which saw President Nicolas Sarkozy come second to challenger Francois Hollande.

Some market players think Hollande, tipped to win the second round of the vote on May 6, may be less keen than Sarkozy on a German-led drive for austerity measures and could weaken the policy unity between the euro zone’s two biggest economies.

The French runoff coincides with a parliamentary election in Greece, where support for the two pro-bailout main parties were at historic lows, though they could manage to eke out a narrow parliamentary majority.

In addition, the Netherlands, another euro zone core member, was set to face new elections after crucial talks on budget cuts collapsed over the weekend.

That saw the yield spread on the triple-A rated Dutch bonds over German paper rise to its highest in three years while the Italian debt yield spread is also rising to three-month highs.

Both the Netherlands and Italy will hold a bond auction on Tuesday, making them a near-term focus for the euro.

Thus traders see little conviction for the euro to break out of its prevailing range of roughly $1.3000/$1.3300, with the late March/early April highs around $1.3375/85 providing formidable resistance.

BOJ UNDER PRESSURE

The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index rise to 79.252, up from a near three-week trough of 79.114 set on Friday.

The dollar could gain further if Federal Reserve policymakers bring forward their projection on when the Fed should start raising interest rates at its two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

But that is far from assured as Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely try to quash any speculation of an early rate hike and quite possibly still leave the door open for additional stimulus.

In contrast, traders may try to jump on the bandwagon on any rally in the British pound, where the direction of monetary policy is clearer after a long time dove in the Bank of England’s policy board dropped his previous proposal for easing.

Unexpectedly strong UK retail sales figures on Friday helped to add momentum to sterling, which fetched $1.6132, having hit a 5-1/2-month high of $1.6152 and just a stone’s throw from its Oct. 31 peak of $1.6167.

The euro bought 81.85 pence, not far off a 20-month trough of 81.62 set last week.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar dropped 0.4 percent after a benign producer price reading all but sealed expectations for a quarter-point rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) May 1 meeting.

The Aussie fell to $1.0340, holding above last week’s strong support around $1.0300.

The Japanese yen could weaken towards the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Friday, where the bank is expected to adopt fresh easing steps.

But the yen bounced back on Monday after support around 81.80 yen proved strong due in part to options-related buyback.

Data published late on Friday by a U.S. financial watchdog also showed speculators’ net yen positions remained high, raising caution about a possible pullback in the yen.

“Looking at the data, I feel that dollar/yen needs to fall before testing higher,” said a trader at a U.S. bank.

Against the yen, the dollar fell to 81.29, down 0.3 percent since late last week.