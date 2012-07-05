FOREX-Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next

* Euro hits 5-wk lows vs USD, lifetime lows on AUD, NZD

* ECB underwhelms, China surprises with rate cut

* U.S. non-farm payrolls next event risk

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro struggled at five-week lows on the greenback and life-time troughs against commodity currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank’s latest attempt to bolster the region’s economy.

Traders, however, expect the selloff to pause in the lead up to a closely-watched U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect employers to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls last month.

The single currency skidded to around $1.2364 and A$1.2015, after the ECB delivered an expected cut in interest rates, but steered clear of bolder moves such as reviving its bond-buying programme. It was last at $1.2383 and A$1.2044.

The euro even fell against sterling, which itself faced off a Bank of England that launched a third round of monetary stimulus. The single currency slid more than half a percent to a seven-week low of 79.64 pence. The pound, however, slumped to a one-week low on the greenback at $1.5501.

“The very dovish tone struck by ECB President Mario Draghi suggests that the Governing Council will continue to carry out its easing cycle in the second-half of the year, and we may see the central bank implement a range of tools in the coming months in an effort to stem the growing threat for a prolonged recession,” said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.

“We expect to see fresh 2012 lows in the EUR/USD as the fundamental outlook for the region turns increasingly bleak.”

A Reuters poll conducted after the latest ECB rate cut showed economists expect more measures in coming months, possibly including another round of cheap, long-term loans for banks.

In contrast, high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar survived a whippy overnight session, thanks in part to a surprise interest rate cut by China.

The Aussie hit a fresh two-month high against its U.S. counterpart at $1.0330, before slipping back slightly to $1.0289. The Aussie has retraced 78.6 percent of its big fall in May, but faces stiff resistance around $1.0300/50 -- a band it traded in for much of April.

In just a matter of weeks, Beijing cut interest rates for a second time and gave banks more leeway to set lending rates in a move aimed at stimulating borrowing by creating a more competitive environment.

China is Australia’s single largest export market and any action to stimulate the world’s second biggest economy is usually seen as positive for the Aussie, traders said.

However, Aussie-dollar bears argued the second rate cut highlights the challenge China is grappling with in order to avoid a hard economic landing.

Renewed weakness in the euro saw the dollar index rally to 82.950, highs not seen since early June. Against the yen, the dollar climbed to 79.890, having reached a two-week high of 80.099 overnight.

“We suggest positioning for negative nonfarm payroll surprises by being short USD versus other low-yielding major currencies (EUR, GBP, or JPY),” Barclays Capital analysts said.

Any disappointment in the jobs data could see markets price in a higher probability of more bond-buying or QE3 from the Federal Reserve, a negative for the dollar.