CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured

(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 3 to show dollar index at 2-yr high, not 1-yr peak)

* Australian employment data at 0130 GMT

* BOJ policy meeting outcome at 0300-0500 GMT

* Euro under pressure amid euro zone woes

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now.

The report revealed that the world’s biggest economy would have to worsen further for its central bank to turn on the money printing presses. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority was not convinced.

That sent the dollar index soaring to a two-year high of 83.61, before it steadied at 83.47, while the euro licked its wounds at $1.2245 after being hammered to its lowest level in two years at 1.2212.

“The FOMC minutes were just not enough to satisfy QE3 traders who wanted a more explicit admission that further asset purchases would be necessary,” said By Kathy Lien, Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management.

The development opened the door for the dollar index to move closer to its 2010 peak at 88.71, while paving the way for the common currency to drop towards 1.20 in the near-term, traders said.

If that support is breached, a test of crucial resistance at the June 2010 trough of 1.1876 is not out of the question, analysts said.

The single currency has fallen about 5.5 percent so far this year, already exceeding losses chalked up in 2011, when it declined more than 3 percent. Despite its dramatic fall most market participants are reluctant to scoop it up on the dip as the euro zone’s woes rumble on.

Recession-plagued Spain unveiled new austerity measures to slash 65 billion euros from the public deficit by 2014 as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yielded to EU pressure to try to avoid a full state bailout.

“The problem is that more austerity will only prolong the recession in Spain especially since the government plans to raise the value added tax by 3 percentage points from 18 to 21 percent,” said BK Asset Management’s Lien.

Fueling uncertainty among investors, it appeared there would be no quick judgment from a German court on the euro zone’s bailout fund.

Apart from concerns over the area’s decision-making process, last week’s interest rate cut by the European Central Bank also undermined the euro, raising chances it may become a funding currency of choice for buying higher-yielding assets.

Such deliberations have helped the high-beta Australian dollar muscle in on the euro despite an economic slowdown in China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. The Aussie powered to a record high versus the euro at around A$1.1926.

Early on Thursday it was a tad lower at 1.1946.

Against its American counterpart, the Australian dollar held at $1.0250, with traders keenly awaiting Australian employment data at 01:30 GMT.

The greenback has remained tethered to a narrow range against the yen, last fetching 79.61 yen and holding well above chart support at its 200-day moving average at 78.98.

Investors were waiting for the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting at 0300-0500 GMT.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy despite moves in that direction last week by central banks in the euro zone, Britain and China. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)