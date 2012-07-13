FOREX-Italy downgrade weighs on euro as China risk looms

* Moody’s cuts Italy ratings ahead of debt sale

* Euro dips, commodity currencies stay under pressure

* China GDP next in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus the greenback on Friday after Moody’s cut Italy’s credit rating by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market already bracing for a weak reading on China’s economy.

Moody’s warned it could further downgrade Italy’s new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if Milan’s access to debt markets dried up.

The euro fell around 30 pips to a session low at $1.2181 on the ratings news, coming close to the overnight trough of $1.2166 -- a level not seen since mid-2010. Immediate support is expected around $1.2151, the June 29, 2010 low, ahead of the 2010 trough of $1.1876. It last stood at $1.2197.

The timing of the downgrade is particularly bad as it comes just hours before Italy heads to the debt market to raise 5.25 billion euros.

“It’s probably going to be a factor weighing on Italian bond yields and weighing on European fears. It’s a sign of the times, I suspect we’ll be seeing this for a long time to come - ratings downgrades for key European countries,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Markets.

Adding to the gloom, South Korea’s central bank lowered this year’s economic growth and inflation forecasts as the euro zone slump deepened, while Singapore’s economy contracted 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

Market focus is now squarely on China’s economic growth data due around 0200 GMT. The report is expected to show the world’s second biggest economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its slowest pace in three years.

Some analysts fear the figures could be worse, darkening a global outlook already dimmed by Europe’s debt crisis.

“A dismal print may fuel concerns for a ‘hard landing’, and market sentiment may weaken further over the remainder of the week as the outlook for global growth deteriorates,” said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.

Earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co later on Friday will provide even more excuses for investors not to take big positions into the weekend, traders said.

Commodity currencies bore the brunt of the risk selloff overnight, which also saw the U.S. S&P 500 equity index shed 0.5 percent.

Already pressured by disappointing jobs data at home, the Australian dollar dropped as much as 1-1/2 cents to $1.0101. It was last at $1.0134.

The Aussie also fell against the yen and euro, allowing the single currency to pull up to A$1.2038, from a lifetime low of A$1.1926 set earlier in the week.

Not surprisingly, both the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen fared the best. The dollar index stood at 83.678, having scaled a two-year peak of 83.829.

The greenback, however, underperformed the yen as U.S. Treasury yields fell towards historic lows on safety flows. The dollar bought 79.34 yen, down from Thursday’s high of 79.97.

Some analysts argue the dollar’s strength is likely to be short-lived as major central banks will eventually be forced to ease policy more aggressively in order to shore up growth.

That would bolster risk appetite, making high-beta currencies more attractive. It would also cement the dollar and euro as funding currencies in carry trades.

“In China, we sense that top Chinese policymakers have become increasingly concerned over the strength of growth and more robust policy stimulus is likely to come,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

“We maintain our bearish USD bias, especially against the commodity bloc. Positioning still suggests FX markets are more sensitive to moderately positive catalysts than to bearish catalysts.”

Earlier this week, hopes of imminent policy action from the Federal Reserve were dashed after minutes of the June meeting indicated that policymakers would only act if the fragile recovery weakened further.