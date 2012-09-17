FOREX-Dollar pinned down by Fed, euro near 4-month high

* Dollar seen staying weak on Fed stimulus steps

* Euro holds near 4-month high, dollar index near 7-mth low

* Some analysts continue to favour commodity currencies

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a seven-month low versus a basket of currencies on Monday, and was seen as likely to stay under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive monetary stimulus last week.

The dollar index stood at 78.798, having fallen as far as 78.601 on Friday, a level not seen since late February. It has shed some 6 percent from a two-year high of 84.100 in July.

The Fed’s decision last week to launch fresh monetary stimulus has whetted investor appetite for risky assets and weighed on the safe-haven dollar. Analysts said this was likely to persist in the near term.

“I don’t see any reason why the risk rally won’t continue,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.

One caveat is that investors may eventually turn their focus to worries about the outlook for global economic growth, Kotecha added. “But for now, I think there’s no reason to go against this and that means probably more dollar pressure.”

The euro held steady at $1.3130, hovering near a four-month high of $1.31691 hit on Friday on trading platform EBS. It has soared about nine percent from a two-year low of $1.2042 plumbed in July.

“The euro looks firm, there is no question about that,” said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

“I think it would be good to sell the euro at some point, but maybe not today,” he said, adding that the euro looked firm on technical charts in the wake of its rise above the $1.30 level.

The dramatic bounce in the currency also reflected relief after the European Central Bank recently announced a long-awaited plan to help lower painfully high borrowing costs for stressed members. Markets are now waiting to see if Spain will ask for help to tackle its debt.

Analysts said Madrid appeared to be paving the way for requesting such assistance after it said it would set clear deadlines for structural reforms by month-end.

BEARISH DOLLAR POSITIONS

The dollar has been in retreat since the Fed said on Thursday it would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt per month until the outlook for jobs improved substantially.

The median forecast among economists polled by Reuters is for the Fed to buy a total of $600 billion of bonds under the news stimulus programme.

“Investors are likely to continue adding bearish dollar positions. In addition, risky assets including commodities and equities will remain well supported,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a report.

“With the USD bearish tone gaining momentum, high beta and commodity currencies will be most attractive,” the BNP analysts added, referring to relatively volatile currencies and currencies of commodity-producing countries.

One such currency, the Australian dollar, slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0517, backing away from a six-month high of $1.0625 set on Friday.

“Overall, the Australian dollar is likely to remain strong but it’s hard to see it rising above last year’s high of $1.10. A more likely outcome is a range of $0.95 to $1.10,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

The U.S. dollar eased 0.2 percent against the yen to 78.21 yen, but remained above a seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit on Thursday after the Fed unveiled its monetary stimulus.

A focal point is how Japanese authorities might respond to the yen’s latest rise versus the dollar.

Market jitters about the potential for yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities helped limit the dollar’s drop last week. In addition, analysts say the Bank of Japan may consider easing monetary policy at a two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, if rises in the yen persist.