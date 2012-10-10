FOREX-Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain, growth dent risk appetite

* Euro near lowest since Oct 1, eyes key support at $1.28

* Aussie eyes labour data due at 0030 GMT

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday as a drop in global shares dented investor risk appetite, with worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty over Spain’s bailout prospects continuing to haunt sentiment.

The euro slipped after Standard & Poor’s cut Spain’s sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above a junk status, with a negative outlook reflecting its view that there are significant risks to economic growth and budgetary performance, as well as a lack of a clear direction in euro zone policies.

S&P’s two-notch downgrade from BBB-plus brings it in line with a Baa3 rating by Moody’s Investors Service, which has yet to announce the result of its review on Spain, with the potential for a possible downgrade.

Spain is holding off asking for external assistance, which would if granted pave the way for the European Central Bank to utilise its new scheme of buying bonds of struggling euro zone states that ask for aid to help reduce their borrowing costs.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2856, just above its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2835 hit on Wednesday. The currency is under growing pressure and may test key technical support at its 200-day average of 1.2823.

“With U.S. stocks falling, and IMF and World Bank raising alarms about the Chinese growth slowdown, market sentiment is against risk - and growth-sensitive or high-yielding currencies are prone to downside risks,” said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.

“The euro is under downward pressure and if it breaks below the key technical support around $1.28, it could easily drop 200 to 300 pips regardless of whether there is news or data.”

The Australian dollar edged down 0.1 percent to $1.0217, off a near one-week high of $1.0263 touched overnight but staying above its three-month low of $1.0149 hit on Monday.

Saito said the Australian jobs data due at 0030 GMT will be key as a bad report could push riskier currencies further down, weighing on yen crosses while keeping the dollar/yen top-heavy.

Heightening risk-aversion could prompt speculative plays on the safe-haven dollar/yen and push it below 78 yen, as a Group of Seven finance ministers is scheduled to meet in Tokyo on Thursday, he said. The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 78.10 yen.

The euro zone crisis, U.S. fiscal problems and a slowdown in economic growth in China and other emerging countries are expected to dominate the agenda of the G7 meeting on the sidelines of separate meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Both institutions earlier in the week offered a grim global growth outlook for 2012 and 2013.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.95 percent, declining for a fourth day on Wednesday, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index also eased, as disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa weighed on sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said in its September Beige Book report that its business contacts suggest economic activity is still expanding modestly in most regions though pockets of weakness and strained labor markets remain a problem for some districts.