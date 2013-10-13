FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. dollar slides vs yen, U.S. debt deal remains elusive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell broadly early on Monday while the yen gained across the board as investors sold the U.S. currency in favour of the safe-haven yen as a deal to avoid a government default remained elusive ahead of a crucial deadline this week.

The dollar fell to around 98.10 yen from around 98.55 yen late on Friday as U.S. lawmakers made only limited progress on a deal to lift the country’s debt ceiling to avert a potentially devastating default.

The yen gained broadly, pushing the euro down to around 132.90 yen, while also gaining against the higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars . The liquid Japanese currency often appreciates during periods of uncertainty.

U.S. Democrats and Republican leaders continued to meet during the weekend to discuss ways to end a partial government shutdown and increase the nation’s borrowing authority.

