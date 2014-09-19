REFILE-FOREX-Sterling in box seat as Scottish voters reject independence

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

* Sterling rises on Unionist victory

* Strong U.S. jobless claims boosts U.S. yields and dollar

* Yen hits 6-year low vs dollar, sterling

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, rallying on relief that Scottish voters rejected independence in a referendum, averting a break-up of the United Kingdom.

Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond conceded defeat over his bid to win independence, ending a few weeks of uncertainties that gripped financial markets.

“The market became tense on the referendum but in the end, the ”No“ camp turned out to be pretty strong. Markets will calm down and shift back their focus to the economic outlook,” said Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The pound jumped almost 0.8 percent to $1.6525 in Asian trade, its highest since Sept. 2 as early results pointed to a victory for the Unionists.

It last stood at $1.6470, up 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels, extending its bounce from a 10-month low of $1.6052 hit on Sept. 10.

Against the euro, it hit a two-year high of 78.12 pence per euro and climbed to a six-year high of 180.66 yen .

The U.S. dollar stood tall against the yen, scaling a six-year high as a drop in U.S. jobless claims reinforced the market’s view of the diverging trajectory of interest rates between the United States and Japan.

The dollar jumped to as high as 109.46 yen before stepping back a tad to 109.14 yen, still up 0.4 percent on the day.

While other U.S. data on Thursday showed some weakness in home building and factory activity, they hardly dented the perception that the U.S. central bank will be well ahead of the likes of the Bank of Japan in tightening rates.

The Federal Reserve reiterated this week that near zero rates will be maintained for a considerable time, but policymakers also indicated they expect faster rate hikes next year and the year after.

That boosted yields on U.S. notes, and hence the yield appeal of the dollar.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against six currencies, climbed to 84.743, its strongest level in more than four years and last stood at 84.268.

The euro also hit a 14-month low of $1.2834 on Thursday before bouncing back higher and it last traded at $1.2917 .

The Australian dollar also weakened as it was sold against the surging sterling.

The Aussie fell 0.3 percent to $0.8965, near six-month low of $0.8927 hit on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)