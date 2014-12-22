FOREX-Dollar stands tall in thin year-end trade

* Dollar back above 120.00 yen, dollar index hits near 9-year high

* Renewed slide in oil price weighs on loonie, Norwegian crown

* Trading seen light in Asia with Japan closed for holiday

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro and a fresh fall in the yen.

A record-closing high in U.S. stocks appeared to dampen demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency, while a renewed slide in oil weighed on the Canadian dollar.

All of these factors helped lift the dollar index to highs not seen since April 2006.

The greenback popped back above 120.00 yen, pulling further away from last week’s trough of 115.56. It was closing in on a 7-1/2 year peak of 121.86 set earlier in the month.

The euro wallowed near a two-year low of $1.2221, while the Canadian dollar eased to C$1.1634 per USD, back near a 5-1/2 year trough of C$1.1674 set last week.

“We remain broadly bullish on the USD heading into year-end, and added a long USDJPY recommendation on Monday to the short EURUSD trade we have been running since October 31,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

Investors stuck to a familiar theme of buying the greenback against almost everything else in holiday-thinned trade, partly based on speculation that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates sometime next year.

Those expectations have widened the premium offered by two-year U.S. debt to 75 basis points over German bunds, the fattest margin since early 2007.

Japanese markets are closed on Tuesday, while many major global financial centres will be shut on Thursday for the Christmas holiday.

In the penultimate week of 2014, Wall Street gave an eye-catching performance with stocks reaching a record close. This was despite ongoing worries about Russia and political uncertainty in Greece.

Russia has been hit by plummeting oil prices, sanctions related to its military action in Ukraine, and capital flight.

Greece on the other hand faces a presidential vote and the prospect of elections in early February, putting negotiations over the country’s bailout at risk.

Oil prices continued to slide after Saudi Arabia’s powerful oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any price.

Unsurprisingly, currencies of oil producing countries such as Canada and Norway took a hit. That saw the greenback rise to 7.4210 crowns, though still short of last week’s 12-1/2 year peak of 7.8558 - a level reached when the Russian rouble went into a tailspin. (Editing by Christian Plumb)