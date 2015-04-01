FOREX-Dollar edges down vs yen after BOJ tankan

* Euro edges up, seen rangebound after record quarterly loss

* Investors await China PMI data later in the Asian session

* ADP jobs report could provide clue to Friday payrolls

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan’s tankan survey of business sentiment showed that a weaker currency failed to improve Japanese corporate sentiment.

Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers held steady at plus 12 in the three months to March, falling short of economists’ expectations that it would rise to 14. Moreover, it was expected to worsen slightly ahead, the quarterly BOJ survey showed.

The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 119.90 yen, touching its session lows after the tankan release and moving back toward a one-month low of 118.33 yen logged on Thursday.

Later in the Asian session, China will release its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI. The figure is forecast to edge down to 49.7 from February’s 49.9, according to the median forecast of 19 economists polled by Reuters, contracting for a third straight month and reinforcing expectations that Beijing will have to step up policy easing.

The euro added 0.2 percent to $1.0748. The common currency marked the worst quarter in its 15-year history on Tuesday, skidding 11 percent against the dollar on divergent monetary policy expectations and investors’ fears about Greece’s finances.

For now, the euro is seen as stuck between $1.0500 and $1.1000 “as markets look to this side of the Atlantic for further clues to the dollar rally,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy in New York.

“Until the Fed provides an unambiguous signal that it is finally ready to normalize monetary policy we may tread this well worn price range for a while,” Schlossberg said in a note to clients.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled on Friday that the U.S. central bank will likely start raising borrowing costs later this year, and continued improvement of the labour market would be an important factor in deciding the timing of the move.

Later on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report will provide a picture of the U.S. private sector employment situation and could offer some clues to Friday’s non-farm payroll report. Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a rose of 244,000 in March, which would be the 13th straight month of job gains of over 200,000.

Overnight, the dollar got a lift from upbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and home prices.