FOREX-Dollar stands tall after bargain hunters play catch up

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - The dollar stood tall on Wednesday after rallying overnight on bargain-hunting by currency bulls who scooped up the greenback following the tumble induced by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls late last week.

The dollar was steady at 120.325 yen after jumping 0.6 percent the previous day, when currency markets returned to full strength following the Easter holidays.

The greenback was back at a level prior to Friday’s much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data release, which took it down to as low as 118.71 yen by cooling prospects of an earlier interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The euro stood little changed at $1.0820 after falling 1 percent overnight. The common currency had climbed as far as $1.1036 earlier in the week, albeit in thin trading as many key markets were still shut for the Easter holidays.

The dollar’s sharp rebound was testimony to its underlying strength as it occurred in the absence of supportive U.S. data and debt yields, which actually dipped on Tuesday.

Moreover, the bounce helped reinforce the notion that the diverging monetary policy theme remained a key underlying factor. The Fed is poised to hike rates sooner or later but its euro zone and Japanese counterparts remain committed to quantitative easing.

“The dollar bounced on underlying demand rather than on a set of factors. The Fed may have to delay hiking rates, but it is still on track to tighten policy when its peers are stuck in quantitative easing,” said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

“Investor flows continue to favour the dollar under such conditions, with yields in Europe at very low levels and Japanese investors seeking foreign assets as part of their portfolio rebalancing,” he said.

The dollar index was steady at 97.832 after gaining 0.9 percent overnight.

The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7643 , adding to the previous day’s big gains. The Aussie soared to as high as $0.7711 overnight after the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised some by standing pat on monetary policy.

Sterling gained 0.1 percent to $1.4826. The pound was caught overnight between stronger-than-expected British services sector data and uncertainty ahead of next month’s national election. (Editing by Eric Meijer)