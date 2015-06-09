FOREX-Dollar struggles after pullback against euro

* Solid German output data, higher Bund yields underpin euro

* Ongoing concerns about Greece’s debt crisis limit euro upside

* Dollar steady vs yen but still shy of 13-year peak

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to regain its footing on Tuesday, drooping against a basket of currencies after a sharp drop against the euro on solid German data and higher Bund yields.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 95.072.

The dollar was steady on the day at 124.53 yen, after pulling back from its 13-year high of 125.86 yen touched on Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. job growth led to increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on course to raise interest rates before year-end.

Wall Street’s top banks now expect the Fed to begin hiking rates in September, followed by another hike before year-end, a Reuters poll showed.

Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday it was up to financial markets to decide whether currencies were moving in line with economic fundamentals.

On Monday, President Barack Obama denied a report that quoted him as saying the strong dollar was “a problem” during conversation at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany, stating that he makes it “a practice of not commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other currency.”

But some investors had used his remarks as an opportunity to pare long dollar positions, and the dollar couldn’t make much ground even though his denial put a floor under the U.S. unit.

“Some thought there was probably some truth in whatever he first said,” said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

“From a political standpoint, the downside of a strong dollar is likely unwelcome, and therefore markets are sensitive to comments like this,” she said.

The euro was buying $1.1315, up about 0.2 percent on the day after rising as high as $1.1343, topping its overnight peak scaled after better-than-expected German industrial output figures.

Greece’s ongoing talks to wrangle an agreement with its lenders continued to make investors wary, and would likely cap the common currency’s rise.

Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens to which its creditors could agree to, an EU official said.

“Greek officials continue to reject the EU/IMF proposal so clearly no meaningful progress is being made which should have been negative for the currency and yet euro traded sharply higher,” Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.

“We believe that selling euros on the 1.13 handle is an attractive opportunity,” she said.

Greece can have only a minor influence on the euro, because of the country’s small size and the euro zone’s reforms, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“Greece represents 2 percent of the euro zone economy so it’s really marginal,” Noyer told an economic conference in Montreal.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was flat on the day at $0.7700, not showing much reaction to a survey that revealed business confidence rebounded to a nine-month high in May as sales and profits improved.

Separate data showed housing finance rose 1 percent in April, much better than expectations for a fall of 2 percent. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)