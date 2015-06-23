FOREX-Euro slips as market looks beyond initial progress in Greece talks

* Greece’s new reform proposals welcomed, but no deal yet

By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Tuesday as traders looked beyond an endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt talks while the dollar gained traction from solid U.S. housing data.

In Asia, a survey on Chinese manufacturing showed that factory activity may be stabilising but not stopped contracting, undermining commodity currencies.

The common currency dropped 0.6 percent in Asia to trade at $1.1268, falling more than a full cent from Monday’s high of $1.14105.

Despite more optimism on Greece in global equity markets and elsewhere, a cautious mood prevailed in the currency market as a deal remains elusive and as the euro zone’s economic outlook pales in comparison to others.

“Frankly, we just don’t know what will happen next so we need to see how things will unfold. The euro’s levels are still high and people are scared of its downside in case the talks break down,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, managing director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

Euro zone ministers on Monday welcomed new reform proposals from Greece as a possible basis for an agreement to avert a looming default ahead of its payment to the International Monetary Fund at the end of the month.

Yet, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the IMF’s managing director, Christine Lagarde, said there was still a lot of work to be done.

Traders expect more twists and turns in coming days as creditors pore over the proposals from Athens before planned meetings, one by finance ministers on Wednesday and the other national leaders on Thursday.

“We wait, there is a vast amount of commentary and expectation, and even a fair degree of optimism. And nothing might happen for a few days at least,” said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

The euro’s drop also partly reflected resurgence in the dollar, which was aided by upbeat housing data and a jump in Treasury yields.

U.S. home resales surged to a 5-1/2-year high in May as first-time buyers stepped into the market, helping to rekindle expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as September.

The dollar index climbed 0.5 percent to 94.753, from Monday’s trough of 93.807.

Versus the yen, the greenback added 0.2 percent to fetch 123.65, extending Monday’s 0.5 percent gain.

The dollar also pushed higher against commodity currencies, which did not get much help from a Chinese manufacturing survey.

The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 49.6, a three-month high, from 49.2, but remained below the 50 mark which separates contraction from expansion.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.3 percent to $0.7704 .

The New Zealand dollar slid to a five-year low of $0.6845 , having been on the skids since the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised some by cutting interest rates earlier in the month and keeping the door open to more easing. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)