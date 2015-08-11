FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro extends gains, commodity currencies up on bounce in oil, copper
August 11, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Euro extends gains, commodity currencies up on bounce in oil, copper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Euro rises again amid hopes for Greek bailout deal

* Aussie, loonie lifted by rebound in oil and copper

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains Tuesday on optimism towards Greece sealing a multi billion-euro bailout deal with its lenders, while commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars stood tall thanks to a bounce in the prices of oil and copper.

The common currency stood near a 10-day high of $1.1041 and was on track for a fourth straight day of gains. The common currency has been helped by expectations Athens and its international creditors could reach a bailout accord by Tuesday and keep the heavily-indebted country solvent.

“Prospects of this specific Greek bailout deal going through are supporting the euro. But these are developments taking place after Greece and its lenders reached a broad agreement last month, and dollar-side factors are likely to determine the direction of the pair in the longer run,” said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

The dollar has lost a bit of shine following Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which was upbeat but not strong enough to convince the markets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates in September, Kadota said.

The dollar index treaded water at 97.192 after losing 0.4 percent overnight.

The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7419 and in the upper end of the $0.7428-0.7234 range seen over the past three weeks.

The Canadian dollar stood little changed at C$1.3013 against the US dollar after gaining 1 percent overnight. The climb lifted it some distance from the 11-year low of C$1.3213 struck last week.

Copper rebounded from six-year lows overnight, while Brent crude oil rallied 3.7 percent to pull away from 6-1/2 month troughs to give a breather to recently battered commodity currencies.

The U.S. currency also stalled against the yen as it sagged against commodity currencies.

The dollar was steady at 124.65 yen after being nudged off a high of 124.785 overnight. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
