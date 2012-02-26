FOREX-Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm

* Yen hits 7-1/2 month low vs USD, oil plays a part

* Euro stays firm ahead of Wednesday’s ECB liquidity action

* Commodity currencies lose lustre for now

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The yen slid to a new seven-month low against the dollar in Asia on Monday, while the euro held remarkably firm as investors continued to unwind negative bets against the single currency ahead of a fresh injection of liquidity by the ECB.

The Japanese currency, which has been under pressure since the surprise easing by the Bank of Japan earlier this month, fell to depths not seen since July.

The dollar reached a high of 81.48 yen, matching the July 8 peak, up from 81.00 late in New York Friday. The euro climbed to 109.81, the highest since Oct. 31.

Traders said there was talk that speculators were borrowing yen to buy oil futures in a carry trade, joining Japanese buying of oil to hedge against further price increases in the commodity.

Against the dollar, the single currency stood at $1.3472 , not far off the 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on Friday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will this week offer, for the second time, an unlimited volume of cheap three-year loans to European banks. A Reuters poll of economists show that banks will take 492 billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal just before Christmas.

“Interpreting the outcome will be difficult though as a high number could be seen as good in the sense that banks may be raising cheap money to lend or bad in the sense that they are dependent on the ECB for funding,” said Shane Oliver Head of Investment Strategy at AMP Capital Investors.

“Regardless of the outcome, the very existence of cheap ECB funds for 3 years has substantially reduced the risks around the European banking system.”

That has bought European officials time to solve its debt crisis, analysts said. Progress was made earlier this month when finance ministers agreed to a second bailout for Greece.

But hurdles remained and one of them was highlighted by the weekend meeting of 20 leading economies. European members were told they must put up extra money to fight the debt crisis in return for more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout.

The resilience in the euro saw the dollar flounder at 2-1/2 month lows against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index was at 78.332, not far off Friday’s trough at 78.220.

Commodity currencies have gone nowhere against the US dollar since their rally fizzled earlier in the month, with some traders pointing to growing worries about global growth as oil prices soared.

The Australian dollar stood at $1.0707, a touch firmer from $1.0698 late in New York on Friday. Since hitting a six-month peak of $1.0845 on Feb. 8, the Aussie has been drifting sideways.

Against the broadly weaker yen though, the Aussie hit 87.24 , the highest since early July, a gain of 7.7 percent so far this month.

Markets have so far ignored a leadership battle in Australia’s minority government. Prime Minister Julia Gillard is widely expected to see off a challenge from party rival Kevin Rudd at Monday’s leadership vote.