FOREX-Dollar off 9-month high vs yen on profit-taking

* Dollar/yen off last week’s high but losses limited

* Profit-taking and offshore yen buying weighs on dollar/yen

* Dollar supported as euro, yen stay under pressure

* Spain softer budget target underscores Europe’s debt woes

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - The dollar eased against the yen on Monday on profit-taking in the wake of its rise to a nine-month high late last week, but dollar-buying by Japanese importers helped to limit its losses.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 81.68 yen, still not far from a high of 81.873 yen hit on Friday on trading platform EBS, the dollar’s highest level since late May 2011.

Traders said there was some profit-taking in the dollar, which has climbed more than 7 percent from lows hit in early February near 76.00 yen, as well as yen-buying by offshore real money investors.

Lending support to the dollar was dollar-buying by Japanese importers, who bought the U.S. currency on dips, traders said.

Market players said the dollar could extend its gains against the yen in the near term, although much will depend on U.S. jobs data for February due later in the week.

“If the jobs data comes in strong, we could see the dollar rise another 1.5 yen or so,” said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo, adding that the dollar may rise toward 83 yen in that scenario.

Still, there is reason to take a more cautious view on the jobs data and the dollar, he said. For example, the employment component of the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey slipped in February compared to the previous month.

If U.S. jobs data comes in weak and U.S. equities pull back at the same time, that could drag the dollar lower versus the yen, Karakama said, adding that the dollar may head towards 80.00 yen in that case.

The yen has been under pressure after the Bank of Japan’s surprise monetary easing in mid-February, with its drop gaining momentum after breaching technical support levels.

“There is perhaps a little more room for dollar/yen to go higher in the next few days, with short-term players now going short yen, but we see the upside limited,” said Christopher Gothard, head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.

Besides U.S. jobs data, one point to watch is the fate of a Greek debt swap deal, Gothard said. The debt swap agreement is a key part of Greece’s bailout programme.

“With the Greek PSI still a concern this week, any bad news is likely to lead to a stronger yen,” he said.

Bondholders have until March 8 to sign up to the agreement under which they will exchange their existing Greek government bonds for new paper in a swap deal that will see the nominal value of their holdings cut by 53.5 percent.

Charles Dallara, managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), the chief negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of Greek bonds, has expressed confidence that the deal will be completed successfully.

Traders said the dollar’s weekly close above a major retracement level in the 81.60-65 yen area was positive. The next major hurdle is seen at the 100-week moving average around 82.10 yen or so.

FURTHER DOLLAR STRENGTH?

The euro held steady at $1.3194, having touched a two-week low of $1.31806 at one point on Monday.

Not helping the single currency, Spain on Friday set itself a softer budget target for 2012 than originally agreed under the euro zone’s austerity drive, putting a question mark over the credibility of the European Union’s new fiscal pact.

Since the European Central Bank’s second injection of around half a trillion euros of cheap three-year funds last week and a surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan a few weeks ago, both the euro and the yen have come under pressure.

BNP Paribas analysts said the theme at play was the notion that hedge funds and real money accounts were switching their allegiances with regards to favoured funding currencies, from the U.S. dollar to the euro and to a lesser extent the yen.

Hard data showed currency speculators have turned short on the yen for the first time since at least September, according to latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose to as high as 79.489 earlier on Monday, its highest level since mid-February.