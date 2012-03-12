FOREX-Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ

* Fed, BOJ policy meeting outcomes eyed

* BOJ seen refraining from more easing, but it surprised last month

* Markets to gauge Fed statement on easing prospects

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish than expected at its policy meeting.

Traders said it was just a bit of profit taking ahead of the outcome at 1815 GMT. Markets had bought the dollar recently after signs of improvement in the world’s biggest economy caused a rethink of how aggressive the Fed needs to be in applying further stimulus.

The dollar index, which had risen as high as 80.132, fell back to 79.860. This came as the euro bounced off a one-month low to $1.3153. The single currency also found support at its 55-day moving average around $1.3081.

There is talk of selling interest in the $1.3200/10 area, which should cap the euro’s upside for now, traders said.

The Fed statement will be closely watched, particularly after last Friday’s data showed an encouraging gain of more than 200,000 jobs in February for a third straight month.

“As the recovery in the world’s largest economy gets on a more sustainable path, the FOMC has limited scope to push through another large-scale asset purchase programme, and the central bank may endorse a wait-and-see approach throughout 2012 as the fundamental outlook for the U.S. improves,” said David Song, analyst at DailyFX.

“Indeed, easing bets for QE3 should increase the appeal of the reserve currency, and the central bank may show a greater willingness to start normalising monetary policy going into the end of the year as economic activity gathers pace.”

Against the yen, the greenback eased to 82.28 from Monday’s high of 82.52, appearing to consolidate after the run-up to an 11-month high of 82.64 on Friday.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which is due to announce its policy decision anytime between 0330-0500 GMT.

While the BOJ is expected to refrain from further policy easing, it surprised markets last month by boosting its asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) and setting an inflation target. That saw the Japanese currency fall some 7 percent against the dollar in the weeks that followed.

Commodity currencies saw a bit of reprieve as a result of the dollar’s softness, with the Australian dollar edging off a seven-week trough of $1.0475 to $1.0511.

Support for the Aussie is seen at the overnight low, a level also representing the 38.2 percent retracement of the December to February rally.

Data last Friday showed currency speculators have cut their bullish positions in the Aussie, but traders said there is still plenty of scope for longs to be squeezed.

Concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia’s single largest export market, had weighed broadly on the Aussie in the last few sessions. Even the euro outperformed, rising to A$1.2546 overnight, its highest in two weeks.