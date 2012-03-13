FOREX-Dollar supported ahead of Fed on brighter economic outlook

* Fed seen unlikely to offer new stimulus hint

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered just below a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, bolstered by expectations that a string of encouraging economic news should persuade the U.S. Federal Reserve not to apply fresh stimulus, at least for now.

The yen bounced back from a 11-month low against the U.S. currency after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking aggressive easing steps, wrongfooting yen bears who had bet on a repeat of the central bank’s surprise easing last month.

The dollar’s strength saw the euro hitting a one-month low on Monday. The common currency is still smarting from fears that the European debt crisis could worsen again, despite Greece’s success in debt-cutting swap deal.

The dollar index stood at 79.78, almost flat from late U.S. levels after having risen as high as 80.132 on Monday, its highest in seven weeks.

“When you look at recent U.S. economic numbers, it will be difficult to argue for an immediate easing,” said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist in Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

While there could be a bit of profit-taking ahead of the Fed’s announcement at 1815 GMT, the dollar is seen supported by signs of improvement in the world’s biggest economy. Data last Friday showed February was the third straight month in which there was a gain of more than 200,000 jobs.

The dollar’s strength had been most striking against the yen, which fell sharply after the BOJ last month unexpectedly boosted its asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion) and set an inflation goal.

On Tuesday, however, the bank did nothing beyond tinkering with a small loan programme, prompting buyback in the yen, even though many market players had expected such an outcome.

“Some players were speculating that the BOJ might take additional steps so the result should be a bit of disappointment for yen bears. But then again, today’s decision is not something that can reverse the yen’s fall,” said Osamu Takashima, chief FX strategist at Citibank in Tokyo.

The U.S. currency fell to 81.97 yen, down 0.3 percent from late U.S. levels and from an 11-month high of 82.65 touched on Friday.

Yet the yen is still seen staying under pressure, given Japan’s trade balance has been in the red in recent months.

Another constant source of yen-selling these days is overseas M&A deals and investment. Many Japanese companies are seeking to enter foreign markets to offset their shrinking domestic one, as Japan’s population is due to decline.

Carmaker Honda said on Tuesday it would build a new scooter factory in Indonesia while chemical product maker Asahi Kasei said on Monday it would buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical.

Many expect further gains in the dollar, with one near-term target seen at 83.11 yen, a 76.4 percent retracement of the dollar’s decline from April to a record low in October last year.

AFTER GREECE

The euro stood at $1.3157, having recovered after hitting a one-month low of $1.3079 on Monday, helped by technical support at its Ichimoku cloud top at $1.3087 and a 55-day moving average around $1.3084.

But the currency’s outlook remained shaky given that the euro zone economy is slipping into recession, in contrast to a brightening picture in the United States.

In addition, while the euro is supported by relief after Greece successfully swapped most of its privately-held bonds and cut its debt by more than 100 billion euros, many market players are not sure whether other southern European countries can escape a similar fate.

Portuguese government debt yields have been edging up in the past month while Spanish shares are also coming under pressure.

“The big question will be whether they can firewall other countries, whether they can show that Portugal is not Greece,” Credit Suisse’s Fukaya said.

The Australian dollar bounced back after hitting a seven-week low of $1.0475 on Monday, where it had a key support of a 38.2 percent retracement of a 10-cent rally from December to February.

While its latest rebound could open the way for a test of resistance around $1.0670, the currency is for now stalling at $1.0545, capped by its 55-day moving average around $1.0555.

Some chartists say the Aussie could be in for further adjustment after it has formed a double-top around $1.0850 last month. Concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia’s single largest export market, has weighed broadly on the Aussie the past few sessions.

The combination of worries about China and relative economic strength in North America helped to push the Aussie to a 10-week low against its fellow commodity currency, the Canadian dollar, to around C$1.0400 on Monday. The Aussie changing hands at C$1.0445.