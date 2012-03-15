FOREX-Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers emerge

* Dollar nears resistance levels vs yen, euro

* USD rally still seen intact as U.S. outlook improves

* BOJ minutes of February meeting in focus in Asia

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - The rally in the dollar took a bit of a breather in Asia on Friday as investors booked profits on recent chunky gains ahead of key resistance levels, but the greenback’s uptrend was seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.

The dollar stood at 83.57 yen, having retreated from an 11-month peak of 84.17. Traders said there was some selling interest as the psychological 85.00 level loomed.

Immediate focus for the yen will be minutes of the Bank of Japan’s Feb. 13-14 meeting, when the central bank surprised by easing policy, due at 2350 GMT. That was a factor that led to subsequent weakness in the Japanese currency.

The pullback in the dollar saw the euro bounce off a one-month low of $1.3002 to $1.3079. Initial support is seen at $1.3000, followed by the Feb. 16 trough of $1.2973.

The softer dollar also helped commodity currencies stage a comeback, with the Australian dollar jumping to $1.0519 from a one-month low of $1.0422 plumbed on Thursday.

Support is seen at the 200-day moving average at $1.0404, with recent highs just above $1.0550 likely to cap the currency for now.

Still, traders said the U.S. dollar rally has legs. Latest U.S. data provided further evidence supporting the view that the recovery in the world’s biggest economy was becoming more self-sustaining.

This has led markets to scale back expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve and drive up U.S. Treasury yields, factors underpinning the recent rise in the dollar.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month.

“With the major U.S. equity indices going out at their highest levels for 10 years (Nasdaq), or since mid-2008 (S&P 500), and no sign that U.S. Treasury yields are about to swoon, we look for further dollar advances one side or the other of the weekend,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.

“One risk to this view is a scheduled speech from Fed arch-dove Charles Evans in Frankfurt. However, if even he were to suggest that there is no need to contemplate more easing at this stage (unlikely) that could well set up the next leg to the USD rally.”

U.S. consumer inflation data due later on Friday will also be closely watched.