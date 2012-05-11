FOREX-Euro steady near 3-1/2 mth low; Aussie eyes China data

* Prospects for coalition govt in Greece remain in doubt

* Euro/yen may head below Y100 over next month -analyst

* Aussie stuck near 4-mth low ahead of Chinese data

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - The euro held steady near a recent 3-1/2 month low on Friday, with the single currency still seen vulnerable due to ongoing political deadlock in Greece that has left investors fretting about the risk of the country exiting the euro zone.

A drop in Spanish bond yields lent some support to the euro the previous day, but the single currency still remains down about 0.6 percent for the week.

The euro held steady at $1.2939, hovering near a 3-1/2 month trough of $1.29115 hit on Wednesday on trading platform EBS.

Against the safe haven yen, the euro was steady at 103.38 yen, not far from a three-month low of 102.76 yen also hit on Wednesday.

“The issue is no longer whether Greece will default or not, but whether or not it will leave (the euro zone),” said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

“I find it strange that the euro is above 100 yen given such issues. I think the main scenario is for the euro to fall below 100 yen and stay stuck there for a while,” he added.

The euro has come under pressure this week after Greece’s two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in weekend elections, leaving questions over the country’s ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.

Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos meets conservative Antonis Samaras on Friday in a possibly doomed attempt to form a government and avoid a repeat election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece’s membership of the euro is at stake.

With the latest troubles in the euro zone adding to concerns about tepid growth in the United States and China, traders have shunned risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The Australian dollar, which hit its lowest level in more than four months at $1.0021 earlier this week, may see its resilience tested again, with key Chinese economic data such as consumer price inflation and industrial output for April due later on Friday.

The Aussie dollar is sensitive to news from China, Australia’s largest export market.

The Australian dollar edged up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday to $1.0075.

Market players are also watching to see whether JPMorgan Chase & Co’s disclosure of a $2 billion trading loss from a failed strategy spurs a shift away from risk-sensitive currencies into safe havens such as the yen.

The dollar held steady at 79.92 yen.