FOREX-Euro hits 4-month low on Greece uncertainty

* Euro dips below $1.29 to lowest in nearly 4 months

* Greek coalition efforts stall, leftists reject talks

* Safe haven dollar edges higher, Aussie hits 5-mth low

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - The euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, keeping investors on edge over the risk of the country exiting the euro zone.

Coalition talks in Greece hit an impasse on Sunday and Greece’s radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of talks on Monday, all but ensuring a new election.

Adding to the negative tone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany’s most populous state, a result which could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

The euro seems likely to head lower in coming weeks, especially since the European Central Bank may eventually adopt further monetary easing steps to support the region’s economy, said Akira Hoshino, chief manager for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ’s foreign exchange trading department in Tokyo.

“I think they will steer the rudder that way, even if that leads to costs on the inflation front. If that is the case, the direction would be toward weakness in the currency,” Hoshino said.

The euro breached an option barrier at $1.2900 and dipped to as low as $1.28811 at one point on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 23.

The common currency last stood at $1.2899, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday.

The euro has come under pressure after Greece’s two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in elections earlier in May, leaving questions over the country’s ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.

The safe haven dollar edged higher in early Asia trade, with the Australian dollar hitting a fresh five-month low of $1.0007, just a whisker above parity. It later pared losses to stand at $1.0029, up 0.1 percent on the day.

News over the weekend of China’s latest efforts to ease monetary conditions may lend support to the Aussie dollar.

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The People’s Bank of China delivered a 50 basis point cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), effective from May 18, the third cut in six months.

The U.S. dollar edged up 0.2 percent versus the yen to 80.06 yen. There was some talk of stop-loss dollar bids above 80.10 yen or so and also near 80.40 yen.