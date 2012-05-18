FOREX-Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low

* Yen comes off multi-month highs

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, extending the decline prompted by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and contagion jitters after Moody’s downgraded 16 Spanish banks.

Worries that Greece could quit the euro may put pressure on other ailing European economies weighed on the currency, which last fetched $1.2690, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has already shed 4.1 percent in May, zeroing in on its 2012 low of 1.2624.

A drop below that level would take the euro to its lowest since August 2010, but traders suggested the euro’s fall may now slow somewhat, adding that there might be options-related plays that could lend it support on Friday.

“I get a sense that for now traders would want to square their positions heading into a news-packed weekend with G8 as the main event,” said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

“After a sharp decline this month we may enter a wait-and-see mode around $1.26, at least until Greek election in mid-June,” she said.

Further dampening risk appetite, U.S. data showed manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly contracted in May and new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week stuck at levels suggesting sluggish growth in hiring.

“Financial and asset market divergence in the euro zone is likely to make the EUR (euro) less attractive to reserve managers, in our view,” Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

“The shrinking pool of available higher-rated assets suitable for central bank reserves suggests that the EUR’s weighting in reserves is likely to be questioned,” it said.

That would mean the need to buy euro to diversify holdings is already declining, making the currency even more vulnerable, Morgan Stanley said.

The dollar and the euro recouped some of the hefty losses sustained verus the safe-haven yen the day before. The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 100.81 yen, off its lowest since Feb. 7 of 100.54 yen.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.39 yen, also above a three-month low of 79.13 yen touched the previous session.

Weak Asian bourses yanked the legs from under the Australian dollar, which at one point fell to the lowest since late November at $0.9857. It was last down 0.2 percent at $0.9863 .