FOREX-Greek, Spanish woes push euro towards 2012 low; yen off highs

* Yen comes off multi-month highs; Azumi warns speculators

* Euro hits another 4-mth low, more losses seen

* Asian bourses deep in the red, Aussie at 6-mth lows

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, extending declines prompted by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and on contagion jitters after Moody’s downgraded 16 Spanish banks.

Worries that the Greek exit may put pressure on other ailing European economies weighed on the currency, which last fetched $1.2679, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has shed 4.1 percent in May, zeroing in on its 2012 low of 1.2624.

A drop below that level would take the euro to its lowest since August 2010, but traders suggested the euro’s fall may now slow somewhat, adding that there might be options-related plays that could lend it support on Friday.

“I get a sense that for now traders would want to square their positions heading into a news-packed weekend with G8 as the main event,” said Sumino Kamei, senior currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

“After a sharp decline this month we may enter a wait-and-see mode around $1.26, at least until Greek election in mid-June,” she said.

Further dampening risk appetite, U.S. data showed manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic states unexpectedly contracted in May and new claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week stuck at levels suggesting sluggish growth in hiring.

INCREASINGLY WORRIED

Investors are increasingly worried Greece could leave the euro following a second election in June. A poll, however, showed Greece’s conservatives have overtaken the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA in popularity.

“The second round of the Greek election may well put the actual exit process in motion, and we would likely see EURUSD test 1.20 in that scenario,” said Jens Nordvig, global head of currency and fixed income strategy at Nomura Securities.

Option traders also expressed their scepticism about the euro, driving one-month euro/dollar implied volatility to a three-month high at 11.40 percent.

As market players bet on more euro weakness, three-month risk reversals showed a firm bias for bearish euro bets, last standing at -3.4 percent, near five-month highs, pulling away from -2.15 percent at the start of the month.

The dollar and the euro recouped some of the hefty losses sustained versus the safe-haven yen the day before. The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 100.81 yen, off its lowest since Feb. 7 at 100.56 yen.

The next support level for the cross was seen at 100 yen, where a large option trigger was reported by a Tokyo-based options trader.

“It seems like people are now trying to brace themselves for the break of that trigger level,” the dealer said.

Worried by the yen’s renewed strength, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he was monitoring currency moves with extra care in a veiled threat of intervention.

After rapid overnight moves in the Japanese currency, one-month euro/yen volatility shot up to 13.1/14.1 percent , the highest level in 5 months.

Meanwhile, the greenback also regained some ground against the yen and added 0.2 percent to 79.44 yen, above a three-month low of 79.13 yen plumbed on Thursday.

There were stop loss offers below 79.00 yen and 78.80 yen, while offers were likely to cap the dollars advance around 79.50.

Weak Asian bourses and soft China housing data yanked the legs from under the Australian dollar, which at one point fell to the lowest since late November at $0.9835. It was last down 0.4 percent at $0.9853.