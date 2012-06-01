FOREX-Euro hits 2-year low on Spain worries, Aussie dips

* Euro hits 2-year low vs dollar

* Aussie slips as China’s official PMI disappoints

* Yen off highs, market becoming wary of intervention

* Japan finmin Azumi threatens action vs yen rise

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at risk of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector and fix its public finances.

The euro’s sell-off has gained steam this week as Spain’s borrowing costs surged on worries it may need to issue more debt to recapitalise its banks, adding stress to markets frayed by anxiety that Greece may exit the euro zone.

The heightened worries about Spain have been highlighted by a widening in the yield spread between Spanish 10-year government bonds and German Bunds to euro-era highs this week, and the euro has fallen almost in lock step with that move.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2337. It fell to as low as $1.2324 on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest level since July 2010.

“We’re looking for $1.18 by the end of Q3, and at this rate, it could happen before that,” said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

“During this risk-off environment, the U.S. dollar is the only place to be,” he added.

Both the euro and the Australian dollar dipped against the U.S. currency after data provided fresh evidence of a slowdown in China’s economy.

The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $0.9673 and touched an eight-month low of $0.9648 at one point after China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May. That was the weakest reading this year and was also below the market’s expectations.

Risk aversion on the worries about Europe, coupled with concerns about a slowdown in China -- Australia’s main export market -- have weighed on the Australian dollar over the past month.

YEN OFF HIGHS

On Thursday, the euro gained a brief lift after The Wall Street Journal said the International Monetary Fund was discussing a contingency plan for a rescue loan to bail out Spain’s third largest bank.

The report, however, was specifically refuted by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The euro may not get much respite even if Spain gets an international bailout, said Standard Chartered’s Henderson.

“If Spain had to be bailed out, the market would instantly focus its attention on Italy. Current European Union and IMF resources cannot fund bailouts of both Spain and Italy,” he said.

The euro inched up 0.2 percent against the yen to 96.96 yen , staying above an 11-1/2-year low of 96.48 yen struck the previous day.

Weighing on the yen were comments by Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who said Japan would act decisively against the yen’s rise if excessive market moves continue.

The yen’s broad surge this week including its rise to a 3-1/2-month high versus the dollar, are making market players more wary about the potential for Japanese yen-selling intervention, traders say.

The dollar edged up 0.4 percent to 78.60 yen, up from Thursday’s low of 78.21 yen, the dollar’s lowest level against the yen since mid-February.

A risk event later on Friday is U.S. jobs data, although market players say that the market’s main focus now is the euro zone’s debt crisis.